India pulled off another day of batting dominance in the the third One Day International against Sri Lanka at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Fluent, untroubled centuries by Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli added to the tourists’ misery in this series as they pushed India to 390/5 in a bid to clean sweep the series 3-0.
First, Gill brought up his second ODI century and his first at home in 89 delieries. After a solid 95-run opening stand with Rohit Sharma, Gill combined with Virat Kohli to stitch a brilliant 131-run partnership.
After Gill was dismissed for a well-made 116, Kohli took charge and how.
He brought up his second century in this series, his 46th in this format and 74th overall. Kohli then changed gears to take his batting a level higher in the last ten overs to finish with 166.
Both the centurions have had a series to remember with the bat as they top the run-scoring charts. Having scored 207 runs in the three innings at an average of 69, Gill has had yet another promising series since being given the opener’s role in the format. Kohli, meanwhile, is top of the table with 283 runs, scoring two centuries and looking in sublime form.
Here’s a look at their wagon wheels:
Here’s a look at the reactions from the match: