India pulled off another day of batting dominance in the the third One Day International against Sri Lanka at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Fluent, untroubled centuries by Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli added to the tourists’ misery in this series as they pushed India to 390/5 in a bid to clean sweep the series 3-0.

First, Gill brought up his second ODI century and his first at home in 89 delieries. After a solid 95-run opening stand with Rohit Sharma, Gill combined with Virat Kohli to stitch a brilliant 131-run partnership.

After Gill was dismissed for a well-made 116, Kohli took charge and how.

He brought up his second century in this series, his 46th in this format and 74th overall. Kohli then changed gears to take his batting a level higher in the last ten overs to finish with 166.

Both the centurions have had a series to remember with the bat as they top the run-scoring charts. Having scored 207 runs in the three innings at an average of 69, Gill has had yet another promising series since being given the opener’s role in the format. Kohli, meanwhile, is top of the table with 283 runs, scoring two centuries and looking in sublime form.

Here’s a look at their wagon wheels:

BCCI.tv

BCCI.tv

Here’s a look at the reactions from the match:

Lovely line from Harsha on Virat Kohli’s 46 ODI century: “The king is back to doing what he does best, scoring hundreds”. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) January 15, 2023

The centuries are starting to roll off the conveyor belt again for #ViratKohli𓃵. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 15, 2023

I'm absolutely in love with these dragging on the back foot against anything shorter from SL spinners. From both Virat and Gill. Especially Virat bcs maybe we don't get to see him play this much recently. — Kaushik (@CricKaushik_) January 15, 2023

From 2020-22 when the world was struggling with Covid, it's almost like Kohli's run-scoring was under lockdown as well. Nothing was normal. The world didn't feel like it.



As the world gets back, so does Kohli. There are hints or normalcy again and this is the biggest proof. — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) January 15, 2023

Shubman Gill continues to build and learn. Generation next!👍🏼👍🏼. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) January 15, 2023

We might be entering that phase in cricket history where a post-break Virat Kohli and Meg Lanning will redefine their own limits and the craft of batting itself, scaling heights previously unimagined. https://t.co/oB5saIvzgc — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) January 15, 2023

Gill’s rise to century making form has been the big gain for India this season. He’s looked classy from his u-19 days but often failed to live up to potential, convert good starts into big scores. Now he looks hungry — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 15, 2023

Second ODI century

First century in India



Shubman Gill is a special talent 💎 #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/tcUPq3zCYF — 12th Khiladi (@12th_khiladi) January 15, 2023

Business as usual for Virat Kohli 💯 pic.twitter.com/nGxhMUJTUA — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) January 15, 2023

Least innings taken to smash 2 ODI centuries for an Indian batsman:



7 - Shikhar Dhawan

9 - Kedar Jadhav

17 - Virat Kohli

18 - Shubman Gill*

21 - KL Rahul

21 - MS Dhoni

21 - Gautam Gambhir #INDvSL #INDvsSL — SportsAmaze (@Sports_amaze) January 15, 2023

That 46th sneak peek 🥳 pic.twitter.com/JNentchlFp — mon (@4sacinom) January 15, 2023

Virat Kohli becomes the first ever player to score 10 ODI hundreds against the same opponent. #INDvSL — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) January 15, 2023

If someone had told me at start of 2022, the 72,73,74 would simply flow as he wishes, I would have thought it was wishful thinking. Today, it's a reality ❤️#KingKohli #INDvSL — Harini (@ImVHarini) January 15, 2023

Outstanding innings from Shubman Gill...his 2nd ODI 💯 — JSK (@imjsk27) January 15, 2023

Generational talent, a cut above everyone looking to break into this side. We have unlocked a real special player. Many more to come Shubman 🫡 — Prashanth S (@ps_it_is) January 15, 2023

Name this partnership Gill-Li? — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) January 15, 2023

And before I forget, Happy Shubman Gill Day people! Becoming very common now. Love it. — Aaditya Narayan (@AadityaN_28) January 15, 2023

An untroubled century, an unhurried innings. Shubman Gill has been majestic — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 15, 2023

We are in the "Stop making batting look so easy, Kohli. It's embarrassing for most other batters in the world" era. — Manya (@CSKian716) January 15, 2023

Virat Kohli, thanks for making 100s boring again. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) January 15, 2023

Virat Kohli once said, "When I come out of this phase, I know how consistent I can be!" (To Jatin Sapru, before Asia Cup 2022)



And he meant it. A man of his words. All of 71st, 72nd, 73rd and 74th followed this statement. Hopefully many more to come. 🤞🏼👑 — Jaanvi🏏 (@ThatCric8Girl) January 15, 2023

Takes off the helmet, lifts his arms, smiles broadly, and says a prayer to the heavens. Three hundreds in the last four innings. He rules his format.

#INDvSL — Prajakta (@18prajakta) January 15, 2023

Still the best sight in cricket. Kohli getting to a 💯 pic.twitter.com/zVISgGN7lw — Sohini M. (@Mittermaniac) January 15, 2023