A collective performance from Bengal Warriors helped them beat Tamil Thalaivas 52-21 in match 122 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8. Both teams were out of the playoff race even before the first whistle but Bengal took it as an opportunity to prove their mettle while the Thalaivas faded away.

Captain Maninder Singh (14 points) and all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh (13 points) picked Super 10s while Bengal’s defence was marshalled efficiently by Abozar Mighani (6 points) and Ran Singh (4 points). The much-changed Thalaivas had a poor day on the mat with the likes of Sagar and Surjeet Singh struggling to stop the Bengal raiders.

In the second match of the day, Arjun Deshwal was the star for Jaipur Pink Panthers as they thrashed Telugu Titans 54-35. The young raider scored 14 points as the Panthers clinched an important win in their race for a playoff spot.

They find themselves in the 5th position (Top 6 qualifies) with 1 match remaining in the league stages. That encounter, however, won’t be easy with Puneri Paltan also eyeing a spot in the eliminators. The Titans had another disappointing outing and remain with just 1 win in the entire tournament.

Jaipur needed a win to remain firmly in the race for a playoff spot and they played like a team on a mission. Their star raider Arjun Deshwal was in good form as he picked up points easily from a Titans defence missing Sandeep Kandola. They were aided by a few mistakes in the Titans defence who went out of bounds on multiple occasions.