Gujarat Giants raider Mahendra Rajput waited for the opportune moment to earn his first Super 10 of Season 8, when his 10 raid points helped his team earn a 43-33 win over the Tamil Thalaivas. Importantly, it kept the Giants – currently in seventh place – within touching distance of a playoff spot.
The Giants next play U Mumba in a must-win encounter to break into the Top 6.
Meanwhile in a dead-rubber encounter, second-placed Dabang Delhi came up with a 40-32 win over last placed Telugu Titans.
Puneri Paltan made to wait
There was a strong chance the Puneri Paltan could seal a qualification spot if they came up with a win against the Bengal Warriors. But it was the Warriors who pulled off a 43-36 win.
The result now means the Paltan has to win against the Jaipur Pink Panthers – a team also in contention to qualify – in their last match of the league stage.
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Tie
|Points
|1
|Patna Pirates
|21
|15
|5
|1
|81
|2
|Dabang Delhi
|22
|12
|6
|4
|75
|3
|UP Yoddha
|22
|10
|9
|3
|68
|4
|Bengaluru Bulls
|22
|11
|9
|2
|66
|5
|Haryana Steelers
|21
|10
|8
|3
|63
|6
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|21
|10
|9
|2
|62
|7
|Gujarat Giants
|21
|9
|8
|4
|62
|8
|Puneri Paltan
|21
|11
|9
|1
|61
|9
|Bengal Warriors
|22
|9
|10
|3
|57
|10
|U Mumba
|21
|7
|9
|5
|54
|11
|Tamil Thalaivas
|22
|5
|11
|6
|47
|12
|Telugu Titans
|22
|1
|17
|4
|27
