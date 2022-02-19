Gujarat Giants raider Mahendra Rajput waited for the opportune moment to earn his first Super 10 of Season 8, when his 10 raid points helped his team earn a 43-33 win over the Tamil Thalaivas. Importantly, it kept the Giants – currently in seventh place – within touching distance of a playoff spot.

The Giants next play U Mumba in a must-win encounter to break into the Top 6.

Meanwhile in a dead-rubber encounter, second-placed Dabang Delhi came up with a 40-32 win over last placed Telugu Titans.

Puneri Paltan made to wait

There was a strong chance the Puneri Paltan could seal a qualification spot if they came up with a win against the Bengal Warriors. But it was the Warriors who pulled off a 43-36 win.

The result now means the Paltan has to win against the Jaipur Pink Panthers – a team also in contention to qualify – in their last match of the league stage.