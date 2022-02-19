Rohit Sharma was on Saturday named as India’s Test captain, one of the highest-pressure jobs in world sport, completing his takeover of the leadership across cricket formats after Virat Kohli’s exit.

Senior batters Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara were dropped from the squad.

Rohit, 34, will lead the side in the upcoming two Test series against Sri Lanka starting March 4, chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma told reporters.

Chetan Sharma said: “We want to groom future captains under Rohit Sharma. He is the No 1 cricketer of our country. He is absolutely fit. When a big player like him becomes a captain, the grooming part becomes easy.”

On they decision to leave out Rahane and Pujara, Chetan said: “We thought long and hard before arriving at decision. We have spoken to them before and told them that they won’t be part of two tests against Sri Lanka. Doors are totally open to them. It’s just for these two tests,” said Sharma while explaining the decision.

“They have served the country for so long. They can come back, why not? It’s like a graph. .. Rahane hit a hundred yesterday. this is a process of managing…Who wouldn’t be happy if they come back?”

Meanwhile, KL Rahul and Washington Sundar were ruled out of Sri Lanka’s entire tour due to injuries.

Test squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat, Ashwin Ravichandran (subject to fitness), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar.

T20I squad:

Rohit Sharma (c) Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Bumrah (vc), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan.

Sri Lanka tour schedule

T20 series:

First T20I: Feb 24 – Lucknow

Second T20I: Feb 26 – Dharamsala

Third T20I: Feb 27 – Dharamsala

Test series:

First Test: Mar 4 to Mar 8 – Mohali

Second Test: Mar 12 to Mar 16 – Bengaluru