Rohit Sharma-led India beat West Indies by 17 runs in third and final T20 to complete a 3-0 series clean sweep in Kolkata on Sunday.

Suryakumar Yadav top-scored with 65 off 31 balls to fire India to 184 for five in 20 overs. He was ably assisted by Venkatesh Iyer at the end.

In response, West Indies ended at 167 for nine after another sublime knock from Nicholas Pooran (61 off 47) went in vain. Pooran finished the series with three half-centuries to his name.

Harshal Patel was fantastic for India at the end, along with Shardul Thakur, as Romario Shepherd threatened to make a match out of it.

Suryakumar Yadav was declared player of the match as well as player of the series.

India had won the ODI series as well by a 3-0 scoreline.

Harshal Patel (3/22), Venkatesh Iyer (2/23 from 2.1 overs) and Shardul Thakur (2/33) performed their tasks impressively to defend India’s 184/5, especially more so as Deepak Chahar had to limp away during the powerplay after having picked up two early wickets.

Earlier, Suryakumar smashed seven sixes and one boundary in an exceptional display of power-hitting before getting out for his career-best T20 score in the final delivery.

Pace bowling all-rounder Venkatesh smashed four fours and two sixes at the other end as the duo put together 91 runs from 37 balls for the fourth wicket to help India recover from a mini middle order collapse.

For Rohit, it was his third successive clean sweep as full-time skipper, having earlier defeated New Zealand (0-3) in T20Is and West Indies (0-3) in ODIs. India have now won nine matches on the trot in the shortest format. For the West Indies, this was their third successive bilateral series defeats away from home – 0-2 to New Zealand in 2020-21 and 0-3 to Pakistan 2021-22 – as they capped a forgettable India sojourn.

Brief scores:

India: 184 for 5 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 65, Venkatesh Iyer 35 not out; Roston Chase 1/23).

West Indies: 167 for 9 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 61; Harshal Patel 3/22

