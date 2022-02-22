India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha on Tuesday said he will not reveal the identity of the journalist who had sent him a threatening message.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Saha said he will keep the journalist’s name to himself on grounds of “humanity”.

Here’s what Saha wrote on Twitter:

“I was hurt and offended. I thought not to tolerate such kind of behaviour and didn’t want anyone to go through these kind of bullying. I decided I will go out and expose the chat in public eye, but not his/her name. “My nature isnt such that I will harm anyone to the extent of ending someone’s career. So on grounds of humanity looking at his/her family, I am not exposing the name for the time being. But if any such repetition happens, I will not hold back. “I thank each and everyone who has shown support and extended their willingness to help. My gratitude.”

Saha was dropped for the home series against Sri Lanka and it remains to be seen if he will be considered for selection in the future, with the Indian team management looking to groom younger players as back-up wicketkeepers for Rishabh Pant.

After the announcement of the squad for the Sri Lanka series, Saha had posted a tweet in which he revealed a screenshot of messages he received from a journalist.

“After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone,” wrote Saha.

The 37-year-old has played 40 Tests since making his debut in 2010.

The Indian Cricketers Association earlier in the day condemned the threatening message sent to Saha. The BCCI on Monday had said it will probe the matter but Saha told the Indian Express already that he wasn’t keen on naming the person.

The wicketkeeper-bat had received support from leading names in the cricketing community like Virender Sehwag and Ravi Shastri over this issue.

Inputs from PTI