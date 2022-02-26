Opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of India’s squad for the remainder of the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said on Saturday ahead of the second match.

“He had complained of pain in his right wrist joint ahead of the first T20I in Lucknow on Thursday and was examined by the BCCI Medical Team. An MRI scan was later conducted followed by a specialist consultation. Ruturaj will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of his injury,” the statement by Jay Shah said.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Mayank Agarwal to India’s squad for the remaining two T20Is. Mayank has joined the team in Dharamsala.

Ruturaj was set to play the first match of the series as per Rohit Sharma at the toss in Lucknow but he had to sit out due to a wrist issue that has now ruled him out of the series.

India’s T20 squad for 2nd and 3rd T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan, Mayank Agarwal