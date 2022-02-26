FIH Pro League, India vs Spain live: Neha’s goal gives women a hard-fought win, men’s team to follow
The India and Spain women’s teams are in action first followed by the men’s teams in Bhubaneshwar.
First match: India women defeat Spain women 2-1 with a come-from-behind win.
Second match: India men take on Spain men at 1930 IST.
Live updates
6.55 pm: Manpreet Singh and Co take on Spain at 1930 IST, in the mean-time, this could interest you hockey fans.
Player of the match Sharmila Devi: ‘We played very well and I am very excited because we are playing on our home ground.
Quick look at the points table
FT stats: India 2-1 Spain
India have done the job but here is a look at the match stats. A good defensive effort by India but Spain will know they could have finished better.
FT: India 2-1 Spain
India were not at their best but they are the winners and that is what matters. Spain took the lead but India fought back to two goals. It is their second 2-1 win in a row and India get another win the Pro League. Spain looked more tired as the match went on but India seemed to grow in confidence.
Q4: India 2-1 Spain
Just two minutes left. India have defended well so far and they need to do that for just two more minutes.
Q4: India 2-1 Spain
GOAL! Neha with the goal that gives India the lead. Her 12th goal for India. In the right place and then the tap in. India just wanted this more.
Q4: India 1-1 Spain
Super fast run by Tete. Showing what she can do but we haven’t seen enough of it in the game. India just haven’t let her run loose.
Q4: India 1-1 Spain
Brilliant defensive play by Sushila but Spain have started the final quarter a little better... with more energy.
Q4: India 1-1 Spain
Everything to play for... for both teams. Points at stake and 15 mins to earn them.
Q3 ends: India 1-1 Spain
No clear chances, Spain’s level has dropped a little, India’s level has been raised a little. But still a battle. It feels like the kind of game that could be decided by one goal.
Q3: India 1-1 Spain
Just around three minutes remain in Q3. No clear chances in this quarter yet. But India seem to be coming back into the match a little.
Q3: India 1-1 Spain
Spain starting to look a little tired now and that is something India will like. Savita and team can run and stamina has been one of their strong points.
Q3: India 1-1 Spain
A little better from India, they are going forward with a little more intent.
Q3: India 1-1 Spain
India will want to get more control of the midfield. They have been okay when they have had the ball but just haven’t had enough of it.
HT: India 1-1 Spain
India coach Schopmann: “Frankly, we want more of the ball. If we can have more of the ball, we can create more.”
HT stats
A look at the half-time stats shows how Spain have dominated.
Q2 ends: India 1-1 Spain
India have sort of weathered the storm. Spain dominated but they have been let down by their play in the final quarter of the field. India know they are right in this though and that will allow them to come out firing in the second half.
Q2: India 1-1 Spain
Final three minutes of Q2 and it once again shows how important that equaliser was for India. Jyoti’s quick equaliser just kept Spain from growing in confidence.
Q2: India 1-1 Spain
Spain hit the post! Savita was beaten and the thud was heard all over the empty stadium. That was too close for comfort.
Q2: India 1-1 Spain
A PC for Spain. No complaints from India. But Spain can’t keep the hit down and it crashes into the onrushing defender.
Q2: India 1-1 Spain
GOAL! And India are back on level terms. Goal mouth scramble and Jyoti gets the goal against the run of play. Just what India needed. Keeps them in the game and might even kickstart their engine.
Q2: India 0-1 Spain
GOAL!! Lovely ball from the deep found Segu and gave her a one-on-one India goalkeeper and an easy finish. Replays show it might have been the back of the stick but the goal has been given. Should India have reviewed that?
Q2: India 0-0 Spain
India like to play a high line but they have spent a lot of time back in their half. That needs to change in Q2. They can play much faster too but they just haven’t got going yet.
Q1 ends: India 0-0 Spain
Still goalless and India can heave a sigh of relief. Spain have been the better side but they haven’t created great chances in the final third and that will trouble them. The break is a chance for India to take a breather and then get going.
Q1: India 0-0 Spain
One minute left, a few more saves for Savita to make.
Q1: India 0-0 Spain
Less than three minutes remain, India have had almost nothing going forward.
Q1: India 0-0 Spain
Just five minutes left in Q1, Spain have done better but they created no proper chances and that matters. You have to make something with the time you have on the ball or it will come back to bite you later on.
Q1: India 0-0 Spain
Savita forced to make a save. Easy enough but Spain creating more pressure at the moment. India haven’t found their rhythm yet. No real time on the ball yet.
Q1: India 0-0 Spain
A PC for Spain as India mess up the defence a bit but no harm done. The injection was fine but the stop wasn’t and they couldn’t get a proper shot off. India heave a sigh of relief.
Q1: India 0-0 Spain
Steady from both teams to start things off. Both trying to get a feel of the conditions and the opposition too.
Q1: India 0-0 Spain
Spain’s Maialen Garcia, who gets her 100th cap for Spain today, is applauded by both teams.
Q1: India 0-0 Spain
The national anthems are done. Here we go.
Quick look at the top-scorers in the Pro League
Gurjit Kaur is the second highest scorer and India will be hoping she is on the mark today too.
Warming-up
The teams are warming up in the middle. Almost time for the match to begin.
It is close
India and Spain have had close battles over the years.
Training to succeed
India’s stand-in skipper Savita Punia detailed how the team continues to raise the bar with regards to fitness.
‘This group of girls is special’
In a free-wheeling conversation with Scroll.in, Schopman discusses her vision for the Indian team and how she wants to go about achieving it.
04.45 pm: Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of Indian hockey as Savita Punia and Manpreet Singh lead their teams out for back-to-back matches against Spain in Odisha today and tomorrow in what promises to be intriguing set of four FIH Pro League matches.
Saturday 26 February
India v Spain (women) 17:00 IST
India v Spain (men) 19:30 IST
Sunday 27 February
India v Spain (women) 17:00 IST
India v Spain (men) 19:30 IST
