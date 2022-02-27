Harmanpreet Kaur scored a century against South Africa as India won a closely-fought ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup warm-up match by two runs in Christchurch on Sunday.

In a match that started in the early hours in India, at 3.30 am IST instead of 1.30 am IST as originally mentioned by the match-center, it was reported originally that Mithali Raj and Co lost by four wickets in a match that went down to the wire. But later, the official scorecard on the ICC website was corrected to say India won the match by two runs at Rangiora Oval.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s century was the highlight for India while batting, but there was some worrying news as well. Smriti Mandhana had to retire hurt while batting because of a blow to the head, as per the International Cricket Council.

In South Africa’s chase, Laura Wolvaardt and captain Sune Luus scored half centuries while Rajeshwari Gayakwad was the pick of the bowlers for India with four wickets. The left-arm spinner picked up two wickets in the final over, including that of the SA captain Luus.

#CWC22 warm-up match:



Err... more recently in: Contrary to the previous update, it now seems India won their first warm-up match against South Africa ahead of the World Cup by 2 runs as per an update to the ICC scoreboard. Harmanpreet Kaur scored 114. https://t.co/ABb8EAGQ7E pic.twitter.com/Y7q33bCnxK — The Field (@thefield_in) February 27, 2022

The CSA account updated the result after originally mentioning SA won the match and confirmed that India prevailed in the end. There were no updates on the BCCI social media channels, so a confirmation on final scores is awaited. But as per ICC’s changed scorecard, Kaur made 114 off 119 balls.

RESULT | INDIA WOMEN WON BY 2 RUNS 🚨



Despite a valiant team performance, the #MomentumProteas came unstuck against India women in the first of two #CWC22 warm up matches in New Zealand.#AlwaysRising #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/8XFAmOiw1b — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 27, 2022

The ICC report was originally published with South Africa’s win but was later updated.

Pakistan cause an upset, India hold on against South Africa, and Australia prove too strong for the West Indies in #CWC22 warm-up action 👇https://t.co/zAfSLhx23G — ICC (@ICC) February 27, 2022

India players Yastika Bhatia and Sneh Rana, who both featured in the match, had earlier posted final confirmations from their handles on Twitter.

This is the official scoresheet for those enquiring https://t.co/DsOoN3H2gu — Yastika Bhatia (@YastikaBhatia) February 27, 2022

After the India vs South Africa #CWC22 warm-up, which India won by two runs, the two sides played a mock Super Over.



SA scored nine runs in the Super Over, bowled by Meghna Singh. India sent in Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh for the chase; they scored 10 off five balls. — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) February 27, 2022

Earlier, Star opener Smriti Mandhana suffered an injury scare ahead of the women’s ODI World Cup after being hit on the head, the ICC reported. The left-handed batter retired hurt after copping a blow in the early stages of the game in Rangiora.

According to a report on the ICC website, it was a bouncer from South African fast bowler Shabnim Ismail which hit her, leaving Mandhana visibly shaken. The 25-year-old Mandhana was assessed by the team doctor after the incident and was initially deemed fit to continue, only to retire hurt an over and a half later following another consultation. According to the medical staff, she didn’t feel any initial concussion symptoms but left the ground as a precautionary measure. She did not take the field at the start of South Africa’s innings.

Mandhana, who played only the last two ODIs against New Zealand after being in extended quarantine, is a vital cog in India’s ODI side and is expected to play a key role in the World Cup which gets underway on Friday.





🔹 New Zealand bowled out for 229 against Pakistan

🔹 Australia set the West Indies 260 for victory

🔹 India post 244/9 thanks to a Harmanpreet Kaur century against South Africa



Who takes out the three #CWC22 warm-up matches? pic.twitter.com/d9zUDQuZHa — ICC (@ICC) February 27, 2022

In the other two warm-up matches, Pakistan defeated New Zealand while Australia cruised past West Indies. The results for those matches were posted by the teams’ official Twitter accounts as mentioned below.

A well-timed chase from @TheRealPCB sees them home by four wickets in our @cricketworldcup warm-up match at Bert Sutcliffe Oval.



Our final warm-up match is against Australia on Tuesday | 10:30am (NZT) 🏏👍



Full scorecard at https://t.co/DibXOD2XdN 📲#CWC22 #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/7oFHVrk8yn — WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) February 27, 2022

Our #CWC22 campaign has started on a high note! We had a great day out in today's warm-up, beating the West Indies by 90 runs.



Here's the scorecard: https://t.co/YumFrSmgt8 pic.twitter.com/n0bMWyCdBO — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) February 27, 2022

This report will be updated as needed if and when BCCI’s official handle confirms the result.

The scorecard for the India-South Africa match is available here.