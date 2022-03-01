Smriti Mandhana played and top scored as India finished their warm-up assignments with two wins out of two, registering a 81-run win against West Indies at Rangiora Oval on Tuesday.

In the other match of the day, hosts White Ferns made a massive statement with a huge win against tournament favourites Australia. Led by a stunning 161* by captain Sophie Devine, and an unbroken 206-run partnership between her and Amelia Kerr, New Zealand chased down 321 in 43.1 overs in Christchurch.

India entered the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup with wins in both their warm-up matches, having defeated South Africa in a thriller earlier. They finished the New Zealand series with a win as well, after losing the first four matches, to build a head of steam going into their tournament openers against Pakistan on Sunday.

Opting to bat first against Stafanie Taylor’s team, India posted 258 on the board thanks to a solid 66 from Mandhana, who had to retire hurt in the match against South Africa after a blow to the head. The ICC and BCCI had said on Monday that the star opener was doing alright, and she slotted back into the XI straight away and emerged with a half century, that saw a century-run partnership with Deepti Sharma (51) who again batted at No 3.

But having reached the half-way stage with 144/2 on board, India had a second half collapse to finish with 258 and at one stage were in danger of being bowled out much earlier. But late runs from Poonam Yadav and Rajeshwari Gayakwad from made sure they batted a full quota. Harmanpreet Kaur, who scored a century in the previous match, did not bat on the day.

With the ball, Jhulan Goswami and Meghna Singh bowled a tight first-10 from which West Indies never quite recovered. Even though the veteran pacer didn’t take a wicket she started off with figures of 3-2-1-0, and then the rest of the bowling unit chipped in. Pooja Vastarakar, who didn’t bat, picked up three wickets to make a case for her inclusion.

For Australia, Meg Lanning led the way as they stormed to 321 but the response from White Ferns was even more impressive.

