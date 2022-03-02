Jamshedpur FC moved to the top of the Indian Super League table with a dominant 3-0 win over Hyderabad FC at Athletic stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Tuesday to qualify for the semi-finals and also get into pole position to claim the League Winners’ Shield.

An own goal from Chinglensana SIngh (5’) set Jamshedpur FC on the way before goals from Peter Hartley (28’) and Daniel Chima Chukwu (65’) sealed the victory for Jamshedpur FC who were reduced to ten men after Mobhashir Rahman was sent off in the second half.

With the win, Jamshedpur FC moved two points clear of second-placed Hyderabad FC who have played a game more and three points ahead of third-placed ATK Mohun Bagan who they face on the final day.

However, Owen Coyle’s men take on Odisha FC in their next match on Friday. Hyderabad FC who have already secured their passage to the semi-finals face Mumbai City FC in their final match of the league phase.

