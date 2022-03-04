ATK Mohun Bagan qualified for the semi-finals of the Indian Super League after a narrow 1-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC at the PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa on Thursday.

Roy Krishna (45’) scored the only goal of the game just before the end of the first half and sealed a crucial victory for the Mariners.

The match started off quietly as both teams struggled to create chances to score.

As the game wore on ATKMB started to come back into the game and controlled the possession. They reaped benefits of this dominance as Roy Krishna slotted the ball into the back of the net from a Joni Kauko pass, in the 45th minute.

This result means that ATK Mohun Bagan have qualified for the semi-finals and has become the third team to do so this season. They go up the ISL table into the second spot. Chennaiyin FC has completed all their league games and currently sit eighth in the league table.

In their last game of the current league campaign, Juan Ferrando’s men will take on Jamshedpur FC on Monday in what could decide who finishes in the top spot in the Hero ISL table.

