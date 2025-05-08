We are all aware of the effects of misinformation. But it hits hard when it comes out from a trusted source like Scroll (“ India’s complex history cannot be wished away through textbook revisions – it must be confronted ”). The class 7 book that has been released recently covers history till the Gupta period, which is till 6th century common era. How are Mughals to be covered in this book? People are comparing two books with no overlap of the same timeline. Please be an informed publisher unlike many out there. – Rahul Kumar

Editor’s note: A senior official told The Hindu that Part 2 of the social science textbook for Class 7 “is being envisioned for the next six months”. According to the report, previous Class 7 history textbooks began from the 7th century common era.

***

Invaders and looters can’t be our teachers. – Palni Ramalingam

Propaganda piece

As expected, a completely one-sided article (“ ‘CJI Khanna came out of syllabus’: Why BJP launched a bitter attack on the Supreme Court ”). No other view. It is not surprising that only those “lawyers” who regularly appear against the government out of ideological reasons figure in this propaganda piece. – Agam

No comments

I went to the bottom of the page to see if I could drop a comment regarding the many opacities in the piece (“ Hindi: The ‘national language’ that marginalises its own ”). The author has her heart in the right space but is the victim of academic-speak. There I was reminded why I never bothered to subscribe to Scroll despite your occasional good article. It’s because comments are not for the public.

God knows if anyone ever reads them. I suspect it’s a black hole. Yours is not a free speech site. It has no place to publish reader’s views, even those screened for sanity, cogency and literacy. It is, in effect, a vanity project. You are, of course, free to express yourselves. – Syed AR Zaidi

Good work