Shane Warne - an Australian cricket great, regarded as the greatest leg-spinner of all time, has died aged 52 of a suspected heart attack, according to a statement issued by his management company on Friday.
Warne was credited with reviving the art of leg-spin. A maverick on the cricket field, Warne inspired countless cricketers around the world to try their hand at it. During a brilliant 15-year career he took 708 Test wickets – a tally surpassed only by Sri Lanka off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, who took 800.
Often dubbed ‘the greatest spin wizard’ to have graced the game, a saddened sporting world mourned the loss of the legendary cricketer.