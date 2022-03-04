Shane Warne - an Australian cricket great, regarded as the greatest leg-spinner of all time, has died aged 52 of a suspected heart attack, according to a statement issued by his management company on Friday.

Warne was credited with reviving the art of leg-spin. A maverick on the cricket field, Warne inspired countless cricketers around the world to try their hand at it. During a brilliant 15-year career he took 708 Test wickets – a tally surpassed only by Sri Lanka off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, who took 800.

After the news of his death, the sporting world mourned the loss of the cricketer.

Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you.



Gone too young! pic.twitter.com/219zIomwjB — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 4, 2022

Life is so fickle and unpredictable. I cannot process the passing of this great of our sport and also a person I got to know off the field. RIP #goat. Greatest to turn the cricket ball. pic.twitter.com/YtOkiBM53q — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 4, 2022

I wonder if any Australian athlete has ever lived their life like such an open wound. It was impossible not to live it with him. If you followed cricket, you followed Shane Warne. Every single moment, from unplayable leggies through to getting caught in his undies. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) March 4, 2022

Nooooooooooooooo can’t believe you are no more @ShaneWarne 🙏🙏 😢😢😢 RIP my HERO .. don’t wanna believe this .. totally shattered — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 4, 2022

In utter disbelief and shocked pic.twitter.com/Loroq7f8n4 — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) March 4, 2022

Shocked to hear about Shane Warne's departure. Shared some wonderful years with him during the start of my career. Rest in peace, legend! — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) March 4, 2022

- Shocked to hear the news of legendary #ShaneWarne passing away... pic.twitter.com/r5SxwUFjXm — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) March 4, 2022

I am in agony. Grief. And have no words. I was lucky enough to know him well. The magic will stay forever. #ShaneWarne #GreatestOfHisKind. In disbelief. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 4, 2022

Shane Warne was a crowd puller. Magician with the ball. Absolute legend of Australian cricket. First IPL winning captain. He will be missed, He will be remembered forever. #rip #shanewarne — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 4, 2022

Two legends of our game have left us too soon. I’m lost for words, and this is extremely sad. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Marsh and Warne family. I just can not believe it. #rip, you will both be missed https://t.co/gduLY9bIwg — David Warner (@davidwarner31) March 4, 2022

It’s a sad day for world cricket. First the news of Rodney Marsh & now Shane Warne 💔 Heartbreaking! I have fond memories of playing with Warne. He was the king of spin & a legend of the game who’s gone way before his time. RIP. You will be missed 🙏🏻 my condolences to his family — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 4, 2022

My mind just cannot accept that Shane Warne is no more. Gone too soon.. Thoughts and prayers with his family and friends..RIP Warnie 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/YgfvY1WaS0 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 4, 2022

Shocking to hear the demise of Shane Warne ! He was one of the greatest wrist spinners to ever grace the game! My heartfelt condolences to his family , friends and fans from across the world! May his soul rest in peace 🙏! pic.twitter.com/B5gMVJZRGk — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) March 4, 2022

Sad, speechless, and completely shocked. An incredible loss to cricket. I have no words. Thank you for everything you’ve done for the sport. Rest in Peace, Shane Warne. Sending my condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/wO7VenwVSD — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 4, 2022

Terribly saddened and shocked to hear the news that Shane Warne has died. The greatest spin bowler of all time. Can’t quite believe it. RIP Shane — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) March 4, 2022

No words can describe, Warnie was beyond the stars. A once in a lifetime entertainer, made our game magical. #RIP #ShaneWarne — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) March 4, 2022

Cannot believe it.

One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more.

Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world. pic.twitter.com/f7FUzZBaYX — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 4, 2022

Fox are reporting that Shane Warne has died aged 52 of a suspected heart attack. Simply unbelievable bowler and one of the most entertaining characters in the game's history. Dreadful news. — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) March 4, 2022

TRAGIC: Shane Warne, the greatest leg spinner the game has seen, who redefined the sport in our times , has passed away from a heart attack at age 52.. RIP — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) March 4, 2022

This is absolutely unbelievable. Shocked beyond words. A legend and one of the greatest players ever to grace the game..

Gone too soon... Condolences to his family and friends. https://t.co/UBjIayR5cW — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 4, 2022

Shocked beyond words to hear the news of Shane Warne's passing away. Condolences to his friends and family, Growing up in the 90s he was one of my all time favourites. Feeling heartbroken 💔 — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) March 4, 2022

Shocked beyond words on hearing about the passing of Shane Warne. Grew up watching and idolising him for the way he played the game. What a loss... — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) March 4, 2022

Shocked beyond words. A legend of our game, an icon, and someone who revolutionised spin bowling. RIP Shane Warne. pic.twitter.com/4rjArGHpSp — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 4, 2022

Hard to believe. Heartfelt prayers to his family, friends, and fans. Rest in peace Shane Warne. pic.twitter.com/iDaSMijocr — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) March 4, 2022

Absolutely shocked to hear about Shane Warne. A terrific statesman of our game. May God bless his soul and my condolences to his loved ones. 🙏🏻 — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) March 4, 2022

I cannot believe this. What a horrific 24 hours for Australian cricket 🏏 https://t.co/ZklqJIMSLj — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) March 4, 2022