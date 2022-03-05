Australia cricket great Shane Warne, widely regarded as one of the greatest Test players of all time, died of a suspected heart attack aged 52, according to a statement from his management company.

Warne was credited with reviving the art of leg-spin and during a brilliant 15-year career he took 708 Test wickets – a tally surpassed only by Sri Lanka off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, who took 800.

Named as one of the five Wisden Cricketers of the Century, alongside Donald Bradman, Garfield Sobers, Jack Hobbs and Viv Richards, Warne’s impact was enormous.

Warne, who became as well known for a colourful life away from cricket as he was for his exploits on the field, also helped Australia win the 1999 limited overs World Cup and took 293 wickets in 194 one-day internationals.

While the numbers in this article will tell you what a great cricketer Shane Warne was as per the record books, he provided fans and even present cricketers around the world countless moments of inspiration. As you look through the stats below for his achievements, here’s a Twitter thread from cricket archivist Robe Linda of his many celebrated and rarely seen moments.

Fact-box:

Full name: Shane Keith Warne

Born: September 13, 1969 in Melbourne

Died: March 4, 2022 in Koh Samui, Thailand

Major teams: Australia, Victoria, Rajasthan Royals, Hampshire, Melbourne Stars

Bowling style: Right-arm leg-break

Test debut: v India, Sydney, January 1992

Last Test: v England, Sydney, January 2007

Test record: 145 matches, 708 wickets, 25.41 average

One-day record: 194 matches, 293 wickets, 25.73 average

Warne’s achievements:

- In 2000 selected as one of the five Wisden Cricketers of the Century, the only specialist bowler selected in the quintet

- Leading wicket-taker in Tests before being overtaken by Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka

- Only second bowler after Muralitharan to take combined 1,000 wickets in Tests and ODIs

- Test hat-tricks: (1) v England, Melbourne, December 1994

- Highest Test score: 99 v New Zealand, Perth, November 2001

- Test catches: 125

- Test man-of-the-match awards: 17 (3rd most)

- 1999 World Cup Winner

- First IPL-winning captain

Shane Warne's career

Format Mat Inns Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 5-fors
Test 145 273 708 8/71 25.41 2.65 57.4 37
ODI 194 191 293 5/33 25.73 4.25 36.3 1

Most Test wickets (men's)

Player Span Mat Wkts BBI BBM Ave Econ SR 5 10
M Muralitharan (ICC/SL) 1992-2010 133 800 9/51 16/220 22.72 2.47 55.0 67 22
SK Warne (AUS) 1992-2007 145 708 8/71 12/128 25.41 2.65 57.4 37 10
JM Anderson (ENG) 2003-2022 169 640 7/42 11/71 26.58 2.80 56.8 31 3
A Kumble (INDIA) 1990-2008 132 619 10/74 14/149 29.65 2.69 65.9 35 8
GD McGrath (AUS) 1993-2007 124 563 8/24 10/27 21.64 2.49 51.9 29 3
SCJ Broad (ENG) 2007-2022 152 537 8/15 11/121 27.80 2.93 56.9 19 3
CA Walsh (WI) 1984-2001 132 519 7/37 13/55 24.44 2.53 57.8 22 3
DW Steyn (SA) 2004-2019 93 439 7/51 11/60 22.95 3.24 42.3 26 5
N Kapil Dev (INDIA) 1978-1994 131 434 9/83 11/146 29.64 2.78 63.9 23 2
Courtesy ESPNcricinfo

Most ODI wickets (men's)

Player Span Mat Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5
M Muralitharan (Asia/ICC/SL) 1993-2011 350 534 7/30 23.08 3.93 35.2 15 10
Wasim Akram (PAK) 1984-2003 356 502 5/15 23.52 3.89 36.2 17 6
Waqar Younis (PAK) 1989-2003 262 416 7/36 23.84 4.68 30.5 14 13
WPUJC Vaas (Asia/SL) 1994-2008 322 400 8/19 27.53 4.18 39.4 9 4
Shahid Afridi (Asia/ICC/PAK) 1996-2015 398 395 7/12 34.51 4.62 44.7 4 9
SM Pollock (Afr/ICC/SA) 1996-2008 303 393 6/35 24.50 3.67 39.9 12 5
GD McGrath (AUS/ICC) 1993-2007 250 381 7/15 22.02 3.88 34.0 9 7
B Lee (AUS) 2000-2012 221 380 5/22 23.36 4.76 29.4 14 9
SL Malinga (SL) 2004-2019 226 338 6/38 28.87 5.35 32.3 11 8
A Kumble (Asia/INDIA) 1990-2007 271 337 6/12 30.89 4.30 43.0 8 2
ST Jayasuriya (Asia/SL) 1989-2011 445 323 6/29 36.75 4.78 46.0 8 4
J Srinath (INDIA) 1991-2003 229 315 5/23 28.08 4.44 37.8 7 3
DL Vettori (ICC/NZ) 1997-2015 295 305 5/7 31.71 4.12 46.0 8 2
SK Warne (AUS/ICC) 1993-2005 194 293 5/33 25.73 4.25 36.3 12 1
Courtesy ESPNcricinfo

Most combined international wickets

Player Mat Inns Wkts SR 5
M Muralitharan (Asia/ICC/SL) 495 583 1347 46.8 77
SK Warne (AUS/ICC) 339 464 1001 51.2 38
A Kumble (Asia/INDIA) 403 501 956 57.8 37
GD McGrath (AUS/ICC) 376 493 949 44.5 36
JM Anderson (ENG) 382 524 927 50.0 33

MOST WICKETS IN A CALENDAR YEAR (Tests)

Player Year Mat Wkts BBI Ave SR 5-fors
SK Warne (AUS) 2005 15 96 6/46 22.02 45.1 6
M Muralitharan (SL) 2006 11 90 8/70 16.90 39.2 9
DK Lillee (AUS) 1981 13 85 7/83 20.95 43.6 5
AA Donald (SA) 1998 14 80 6/88 19.63 40.4 7
M Muralitharan (SL) 2001 12 80 8/87 21.23 58.6 7

Most 5-wicket hauls in Test innings

Player Span Mat Inns 5-fors in inns
M Muralitharan (ICC/SL) 1992-2010 133 230 67
SK Warne (AUS) 1992-2007 145 273 37
Sir RJ Hadlee (NZ) 1973-1990 86 150 36
A Kumble (INDIA) 1990-2008 132 236 35
HMRKB Herath (SL) 1999-2018 93 170 34
JM Anderson (ENG) 2003-2022 169 314 31
R Ashwin (INDIA) 2011-2022 85* 158 30
GD McGrath (AUS) 1993-2007 124 243 29

Most 10-wicket hauls in Test matches

Player Span Mat Inns 10-fors in matches
M Muralitharan (ICC/SL) 1992-2010 133 230 22
SK Warne (AUS) 1992-2007 145 273 10
Sir RJ Hadlee (NZ) 1973-1990 86 150 9
HMRKB Herath (SL) 1999-2018 93 170 9
A Kumble (INDIA) 1990-2008 132 236 8

Here are some more numbers from the great career of Warne:

Stats in tables applicable to men’s international cricket and courtesy ESPNCricinfo Statsguru. With text inputs from AFP