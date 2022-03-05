Jamshedpur FC thrashed Odisha FC 5-1 in the Indian Super League at the Athletic Stadium in Goa on Friday.

Daniel Chima Chukwu (23’, 26’) fired in two quick goals before Paul Ramfangzauva (45’) pulled one back for Odisha at the end of the first half. Jamshedpur FC then pumped in three more goals in the second half through Ritwik Das (54’), Jordan Murray (71’) and Ishan Pandita (87’).

This result means that Jamshedpur FC remain at the top of the points table – three points clear of second-placed ATK Mohun Bagan. Odisha FC, on the other hand, end their season and find themselves marooned in seventh place.

Owen Coyle’s men will take on ATK Mohun Bagan on Monday in their last league game. With top spot still up for grabs, Jamshedpur FC would want to make sure that they end their league campaign on a high.

