On Friday, Australian superstar and one of the greatest Test cricketers of all time Shane Warne died of a suspected heart attack aged just 52, sparking a global outpouring of grief from the sporting world. As Australia awoke to the news on the early hours of Saturday, fans laid flowers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where there is a bronze statue in Warne’s honour.

Cricketers from the past and the present including Sachin Tendulkar, Viv Richards, Ben Stokes, Virat Kohli and Joe Root paid their tributes to the late leg-spinner.

Warne’s former Australian team mates - from Ricky Ponting to Glenn McGrath, from Shane Watson to Brett Lee - also poured their hearts out in touching tributes to the Wizard of Oz.

Hard to put this into words. I first met him when I was 15 at the Academy. He gave me my nickname.



We were teammates for more than a decade, riding all the highs and lows together.



Through it all he was someone you could always count on, someone who loved his family... pic.twitter.com/KIvo7s9Ogp — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) March 5, 2022

Numb. The highlight of my cricketing career was to keep wicket to Warnie. Best seat in the house to watch the maestro at work. Have often felt a tad selfish, that Heals and I pretty much exclusively are the only ones who had that thrill and pleasure at Test level. Rip Warnie.💔😢 — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) March 4, 2022

Can’t believe it 💔

The greatest bowler to play the game ever ! The RockStar of cricket ! Gone too soon.

RIP mate 😢 pic.twitter.com/SNAGISCmIz — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) March 4, 2022

Warnie, it was a true honour to have played with you and I will always cherish the memories that we shared in our cricketing adventures.

My deepest condolences to his family and close friends.



RIP Warnie you be greatly missed pic.twitter.com/pxFEv3aJR9 — Michael Bevan (@mbevan12) March 4, 2022

This just unfathomable to lose another great of our cricket family. Warnie was the ultimate entertainer on and off the field, never a dull moment who lived life to the fullest.Deepest condolences to his loved ones.

RIP mate. — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) March 4, 2022

Devastated.💔

RIP mate.

Diz. — Jason Gillespie 🌱 (@dizzy259) March 4, 2022

I am numb!!! My hero, my mentor, my great friend, Shane Warne is no longer with us. Warnie, the impact you had on this great game and everyone around it is immeasurable. Thank you for being so bloody good to me. I am going to miss you so much. Rest In Peace SK 💔💔 — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) March 4, 2022

