On Friday, Australian superstar and one of the greatest Test cricketers of all time Shane Warne died of a suspected heart attack aged just 52, sparking a global outpouring of grief from the sporting world. As Australia awoke to the news on the early hours of Saturday, fans laid flowers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where there is a bronze statue in Warne’s honour.
Cricketers from the past and the present including Sachin Tendulkar, Viv Richards, Ben Stokes, Virat Kohli and Joe Root paid their tributes to the late leg-spinner.
Warne’s former Australian team mates - from Ricky Ponting to Glenn McGrath, from Shane Watson to Brett Lee - also poured their hearts out in touching tributes to the Wizard of Oz.