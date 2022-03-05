The Indian mixed doubles pair of Manav Thakkar and Archana Kamath clinched a silver medal after losing their final match of the WTT Contender event in Muscat on Saturday. It was the same result for women’s doubles duo Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee at the tournament as well.

The Thakkar-Kamath duo lost 3-11, 3-11, 6-11 to the Chinese pair of Wang Chuqin and Chen Xintong in the mixed doubles final while Sutirtha and Ayhika suffered a 6-11, 11-8, 10-12, 7-11 defeat to Zhang Rui and Kuai Man of China in the women’s doubles final.

On Friday, Sreeja Akula and Selenadeepthi Selvakumar had won the women’s doubles bronze medal after losing in the semi-finals to Sutirtha and Ayhika.

The focus of the Indian paddlers will now shift to the Singapore Smash event that begins on March 7 and carries a $2 million prize purse.