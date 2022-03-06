India defeated Pakistan by 107 runs after a record stand by Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana overcame a mid-innings slump in their ICC Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup clash at Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

The first clash between the Asian rivals since India’s victory in the 2017 World Cup ended with Pakistan all out in the 43rd over for 137 in reply to India’s 244/7.

Pakistan sensed they had the upper hand when they had India at 114/6 in the 34th over.

But Vastrakar and Rana rescued the innings with a World Cup record seventh-wicket stand of 122 to get the score up to 244/7.

Vastrakar, the player of the match, belted 67 off 59 deliveries before she was bowled by Fatima Sana at the start of the final over while Rana was unbeaten on 53 off 48.

Here are reactions to India’s victory:

A very well deserved Player of the Match award for @Vastrakarp25 for her brilliant knock of 67 off 59 deliveries.#TeamIndia #CWC22 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/vL0snwIjAu — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 6, 2022

10-0-31-4. That was a brilliant spell by Rajeshwari Gayakwad.#PAKvIND #CWC22 — Prajakta (@18prajakta) March 6, 2022

Excellent start to the World Cup. Always good when so many players contribute. Love the balance that Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar provide. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 6, 2022

I liked it when our spinners bowled slowly. The slower they bowled the more difficult it got.

Hoping they continue to do the same in the rest of the matches. #CWC22 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 6, 2022

Brilliant start of a world cup campaign from Indian women’s team. Keep going strong 💪 #INDvPAK — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 6, 2022

🇵🇰 started superbly, but as has been a trend with them, slipped towards the back end. Their tactics were poor, but that takes nothing away from Vastrakar & the way she led that recovery. The self-belief is shining through, and most importantly, she’s beginning to trust her body! — Ananya Upendran (@a_upendran11) March 6, 2022

What a start for our women’team in #ICCWorldCup ! Big win and great beginning in #indvspak game in New Zealand at the World Cup.#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/dTKT93cs7F — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) March 6, 2022

Many congratulations @BCCIWomen on a comprehensive win against Pakistan and starting the World Cup on a spectacular note. Well played. Wishing the girls the very best for the matches ahead. #IndvPak pic.twitter.com/y61tmzIODL — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 6, 2022

India begin their #CWC22 campaign with a big 107-run win over Pakistan.



But it's only going to get tougher from here on, with NZ, WI, Eng & Aus next.

Hopefully, the lessons from today's performance will be worked on soon given the quick turnaround time between those games. — Zenia D'cunha (@ZENIADCUNHA) March 6, 2022

Rajeshwari Gayakwad becomes the first Indian spinner to take multiple 4+ wicket hauls in Women's World Cup.



5/15 vs NZ, 2017

4/31 vs PAK today#CWC22 #INDvPAK — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 6, 2022

What a spectacular performance by the Indian girls against Pakistan.

That was a thrashing, and in grand style.

Pooja Vastrakar with a valiant innings, the ever so reliable Sneh Rana's great all-round show & Rajeshwari Gayakwad outstanding with the ball.

ChakDe India #IndvPak pic.twitter.com/CyAy04phTt — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 6, 2022

An amazing start to the Women’s world cup campaign by @BCCIWomen team by defeating the arch rivals with a wide margin! Looking forward to Indian women’s team shine at the world stage! #CWC22 #WorldCup2022 — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) March 6, 2022

Live hotstar viewership right now:



Indo-Pak women's odi: 500k

Indo-SL men's test match: 300k — Raghav (@raghavv_01) March 6, 2022

Backing the Women's PSL and Women's IPL so much more after what we're seeing.



Both teams have quality and the need to be exposed to charged competitive environments more regularly. #CWC22 #WPSL #WIPL #INDvPAK — Lavanya (Following #CWC22) (@lav_narayanan) March 6, 2022

India won 11 out of 11 Women's ODI matches against Pakistan, and Mithali Raj has played in all of them. Captained in 10 of them. — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 6, 2022

While it was a comprehensive victory for India, captain Mithali Raj said there was plenty to work on if they were to make the playoffs.

“A very important partnership there between Pooja and Sneh brought us to the total we put on the board, but that is something we would like to address, because when you start playing the tournament, it’s important that your top order scores runs,” she said.

At the top of the order for India, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma contributed 52 and 40 respectively and, along with Vastrakar and Rana, the quartet provided all but 32 of their total.

Pakistan did not help their cause by giving away 11 extras including three in a nine-ball over from Fatima Sana that included two wides and a no ball.

While the required run rate was under five an over, Pakistan fell off the pace from the start and after seven overs had only eight runs on the board.

At the halfway stage, they were 78 for five, compared to India’s 100 for three, and struggling to cope with the spin of Rajeshwari Gayakwad and the superb glovework of 18-year-old Richa Ghosh behind the stumps.

The veteran left-armer Gayakwad took four for 31 off her 10 overs while teenager Ghosh had a hand in five dismissals with four catches and a stumping.

Inputs from AFP