Records tumbled and milestones were crossed as India defeated Pakistan by 132 runs in match five of the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, India posted a total of 244/7 in the allotted 50 overs. After losing opener Shafali Verma for naught in the third over, Smriti Mandhana (52 from 75 balls) and Deepti Sharma (40 from 57 balls) paired for 92-runs for the second wicket. Pakistan with the help of spinners, Nashra Sandhu (2/36) and Nida Dar (2/45) then triggered a collapse, reducing India to 114/6 in 33.1 overs.

However, it was a record seventh wicket partnership between Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar (122 runs from 96 balls) that bailed India out of danger and establishing a commendable total.

India successfully defended their total, dismissing Pakistan all out for 137 in 43 overs.

India’s disciplined bowling allowed them to take wickets at regular intervals. Rajeshwari Gayakwad (4/31) and Jhulan Goswami (2/26) were their standout bowlers. Sidra Ameen 30 (64) and Diana Baig 24 (35) were Pakistan’s only two batters to score more than 20 runs in reply.

Milestones from the match

With this victory, India continue their unbeaten streak against Pakistan in ODI format. Indian women have now made it 11 wins out 11 matches played in their history against the neighbours.



Smriti Mandhana became the fourth Indian woman to score 2,500 runs in ODIs

Most runs in ODIs for India Player Mat Inns Runs HS Ave 100 50 M Raj 226 205 7632 125* 51.56 7 62 A Chopra 127 112 2856 100 31.38 1 18 H Kaur 112 94 2669 171* 33.78 3 13 S Mandhana 65 65 2513 135 41.88 4 21 PG Raut 73 73 2299 109* 34.83 3 15

The partnership of 122 runs between Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar is now the highest partnership for the seventh wicket or lower in the history of this format.



Best partnership in ODIs for wickets 7-plus Partners For wicket Runs Inns Opposition Ground Start Date S Rana, P Vastrakar (IND) 7 122 1 v PAK Mount Maunganui 6 Mar 2022 NJ Browne, SJ Tsukigawa (NZ) 7 104* 1 v ENG Chennai 23 Feb 2007 D Hazell, NR Sciver (ENG) 7 104 1 v SL Colombo (RPS) 17 Nov 2016 CE Eksteen, A Kuylaars (SA) 7 94 1 v ENG Taunton 28 Jun 2000 NJ Browne, KJ Martin (NZ) 7 90 1 v ENG Lincoln 24 Feb 2008

Pooja Vastrakar (67 from 59 balls) and Sneh Rana (53* from 48 balls) became the fourth and fifth Indian batters to register a 50+ score on their ICC Women’s World Cup debut.

Richa Gosh, with four catches and one stumping, became the record holder for most dismissals by a wicketkeeper on an ICC Women’s World Cup debut.

Players who have both scored a half-century batting at #7 or lower and taken two or more wickets in a Women's World Cup match:



Eileen Badham

International XI v Jamaica, 1973



Sneh Rana

Jhulan Goswami needs just one more wicket to become the highest wicket-taker in ICC Women’s World Cups.

India captain Mithali Raj became the first woman, and only the third cricketer ever, to appear at six ICC ODI Cricket World Cups. In doing so, Raj is ensuring the record enters a new decade – Javed Miandad appeared in the first six Men’s Cricket World Cups between 1975 and 1996 with Sachin Tendulkar beginning his World Cup career in 1992. By the time Tendulkar’s fairytale finish came in 2011, Raj had already captained India at a World Cup after having made her tournament debut in 2000.

As skipper the records keep coming, the right-hander now equals Australian legend Belinda Clark by captaining at her fourth ICC WWC, Clark’s tenure spanning from 1993 to 2005. Clark and Raj stand as the only two players to have captained their country at more than two World Cups. But Raj also eclipses her fellow batter as the span between first captaining her country and last doing so stretches to 17 years, the Australian’s tenure as skipper came across 12.

And it is not just her captaincy that is breaking records – her World Cup career now spans more than two decades with no women ever having played in ICC Women’s World Cups 20 years apart. It was New Zealand Debbie Hockley who previously held the record having made her debut on 10 January 1982 with her last match the 2000 final on 23 December, 24 days after Raj’s debut.

And it is this standard that the 39-year-old continually finds herself amongst – only Hockley (45) and England’s Jan Brittin (36) have played more World Cup games.In moving to six World Cup appearances, Raj leaves behind the company of England duo Charlotte Edwards, Clare Taylor and Hockley as the only other women to have made five appearances at a Women’s World Cup.

With inputs from ICC Business Corporation FZ LLC 2020 and ESPNCricinfo Statsguru. All statistics mentioned for women’s One Day Internationals unless otherwise stated.