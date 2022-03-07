Less than 24 hours after Kerala Blasters FC qualified for the Indian Super League semi-finals, without kicking a ball, the Yellow Army played out an exciting 4-4 draw with FC Goa, at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

Hat-trick hero Airam Cabrera (49’, 63’ Penalty, 82’) and Aibanbha Dohling (79’) both came off the bench to score for Goa. Earlier, Jorge Pereyra Diaz (10’, 25’ Penalty) had impressed with a brace in the first half. Vincy Barreto (88’) and Alvaro Vazquez (90’) ensured Blasters gained a point late on.

The Gaurs ended their campaign this season in ninth place with 19 points. Blasters finish fourth with 34 points and will face either Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan in the semi-finals.

