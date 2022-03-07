Suzie Bates admitted she had to take some time to process her emotions before batting her side to a nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh on her home pitch at the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2022.

Rain had threatened to spoil the occasion but 79 not out for Bates guided the White Ferns home in their chase of 141 in Dunedin when play finally got underway in what became a 27-over game.

World Cup: Suzie Bates helps hosts New Zealand beat Bangladesh in rain-hit match

The 34-year-old had never played for New Zealand at the University Oval and after a long four-hour wait before Bangladesh batted first, she was finally able to walk out to the middle.

“When I got out on the field, I was just fully focused on doing my best job and hoping the rain stayed away,” Bates said.

“And then as soon as the innings finished, I realised it was going to be a quick turnaround and I also knew there was going to be extra nerves and anxiety around first and foremost, being at home and just the way the day had panned out.

“So I made sure I got off the field quickly and just took some time to reset and go through my same routine that I’ve done all season, whether it’s playing for the Sparks or playing in a World Cup game.

“I did take an extra bit of time, so I wasn’t too overwhelmed when I got out there. But as soon as I faced that first ball, it just felt like home, and I knew it was a good wicket as it has been all season.”

Bangladesh had made 140/8 with Amy Satterthwaite’s three for 25 helping to restrict the Tigresses after a fast start to their innings.

There was a time when it looked like no game would be played, with the 11 am start delayed until 3 pm, but Bates got her fairytale.

The opening batter also chalked up another milestone of 1000 World Cup runs, doing so with her family and Otago Sparks teammates watching on.

She said: “Marina Lamplough was the head of the Sparks cheering squad and it was nice to see those girls because we haven’t seen them since they won the title.

“I had mum and dad and my sister Olivia there, so they were on WhatsApp this morning not helping my mood texting about the weather and I was like, ‘not helpful’. I think they were relieved that they finally got to watch me play for New Zealand.”

Fargana Hoque Pinky led Bangladesh’s push for a competitive total and made her country’s first-ever fifty at an ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and Bates believes more firsts will come soon for her opponents.

She added: “I thought the way Bangladesh started with the bat really put us under pressure and knowing how the day had panned out and they were put in to bat, how aggressive they were in that powerplay really put us under the pump - so great to see them play with intent.

“I’m sure they’re going to upset a team at some stage in this tournament.”

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana also reflected on Pinky’s half-century ahead of her side’s seven-day break before they take on Pakistan in Hamilton.

She said: “I’m very proud of Fargana because she’s getting her first half-century in the World Cup and the way she batted up the order there, it was brilliant.

“I believe that I have a good bowling and batting unit, and we have a good side and we are coming here to fight. We have already proven a lot of things, we did very well against South Africa, we have done really well as a bowling unit.”

Sultana added: “Today, I think there were a lot of important things we did well in the batting also, two, three batters have done very well. I think we have the potential to do well, and we do not want to be disappointed, we want to look forward and we want to play well.”

The Bangladesh skipper also shared her views on the playing conditions during the match against New Zealand, saying she was concerned about the safety of her players due to the wet outfield after it rained.

“I think first of all, I would like to say this is not a good playable condition,” said Sultana.

“Because there was a lot of rain over there that but we still played. And sometimes the bowlers couldn’t bowl the ball and the fielders couldn’t watch the ball very well, and I was a bit worried about the safety of my fielders because we have five more matches to go. So it was very difficult for us to play in this kind of condition.”

She added: “The safety of those I fight with is more important to me. Because now if you say it could be an excuse, it was raining in the first inning. But it wasn’t. The condition in the first innings was not that bad since the rain was not so heavy. Even then the condition was better, at least when we batted. And when we were fielding and bowling then the rain was heavy.

“We have brought a very limited number of players to the World Cup. It becomes very difficult for us when a player gets injured suddenly. Because we have come from far away. And coming here from Bangladesh and then put her in quarantine for ten days to join us, by the time the tournament will be ended actually. If we think from this perspective, players’ safety and security are very important.”

