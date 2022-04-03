Australia, led by a sublime 170 from Alyssa Healy, rewrote the record books to beat a valiant England by 71 runs in the ICC Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2022 final in Christchurch on Sunday.

Australia amassed a daunting 356/5 but the defending champions England, faced with a record target, kept up the run rate but ran out of wickets to be dismissed for 285 in the 44th over, with Natalie Sciver unbeaten on 148.

The victory continued Australia’s dominance of the 50-over format with their seventh title from 12 World Cups and extended their One-Day International record to 38 wins from 39 matches over the past four years.

Against England, they lost the toss but nothing else.

Here are reactions to Australia’s World Cup win:

Utter dominance for 5 years since exiting the 2017 World Cup at the semi final. From the World T20 title to this, Lanning’s @AusWomenCricket is one for the ages. Healy’s innings the greatest in any WCup Final. #CWC22 #CWC22Final — Alison Mitchell (@AlisonMitchell) April 3, 2022

Congratulations @AusWomenCricket on winning the #CWC22. An impressive campaign. What a final and what a competition. That really was just a great game of cricket! I’m sure lots of young boys and girls inspired to pick up a bat and a ball 🏏👊 — Olivia Rae (@ollierae14) April 3, 2022

Even if Harmanpreet Kaur’s 171* didn’t kick start something special in India, it certainly helped Australia find their beast mode! #ThinkingOfTheGlobalGame #MissionDomination #CWC22 — Ananya Upendran (@a_upendran11) April 3, 2022

Massively feeling for Sciver but well deserved Australia. T20 and ODI World Cup winners - with 3 players missing we now start talking about them as the greatest of all time #CWC22 — Isa Guha (@isaguha) April 3, 2022

There is no better team in cricket than Australia women. We need to invent new superlatives to properly describe their dominance. — Amy Lofthouse (@amy_cricket) April 3, 2022

Players with 50+ scores in the Finals of ODI and T20 World Cup:



Women - Beth Mooney 🇦🇺, ALYSSA HEALY 🇦🇺

Men - Gautam Gambhir 🇮🇳, Kumar Sangakkara 🇱🇰#CWC22 #AUSvENG — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 3, 2022

What an amazing World Cup that was! Individual brilliance. Teams continuing to push the boundaries. All players in every single team, again, proving the womens game is more than worthy of investment at all levels - oh and congrats Aus 😉 Very worthy winners #WCC2022 #AUSvENG — Lydia Greenway (@lydiagreenway) April 3, 2022

✅ Player of the Final

✅ Player of the Tournament

✅ National treasure



With centuries in both finals, Alyssa Healy had herself a tournament to remember #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/Ie2nCjqgpw — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) April 3, 2022

Update after 2 months: Australia are ODI World Champions too!



The glitch in the matrix last time (Aka Harmonster) has been fixed by the collective excellence of the team & the system behind them. #CWC22 https://t.co/1VLrfAeaBF — Zenia D'cunha (@ZENIADCUNHA) April 3, 2022

Congratulations Australian women team for being a truly dominating force throughout the #CWC22 . #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/zF2P6bBVWy — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) April 3, 2022

Congratulations to @AusWomenCricket for winning yet another World Cup. Now sit the next few out, you've earned it 😅 Commiserations to England, well fought @natsciver 👏🏽 This was a highly entertaining event, well done to @ICC and all involved. #CWC22 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 3, 2022

Listening to Perry speak right now, all I can think of is this Sthalekar quote:



“She’s always been a wonderful ambassador for the game and has always spoken about the game so articulately. She adds a level of class to whatever she’s doing and that’s seen.” #EllysePerry https://t.co/JVIDGTrYgd — Ananya Upendran (@a_upendran11) April 3, 2022

Congrats on the win and an amazing World Cup. 👏🏼 https://t.co/haEnWXAHgI — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) April 3, 2022

40 and 2.



The Australians just rolled through their rivals for an entire World Cup cycle.



Not sure we’ll ever see anything like it again. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) April 3, 2022

Different tournament victories, same vibe 😉#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/PrU6i9sRJg — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) April 3, 2022

Most consecutive women's ODI wins:



26 - AUS, 2018-21

17 - AUS, 1997-99

16 - AUS, 1999-00

16 - IND, 201617

13 - ENG, 1989-91

12 - AUS, 1978-82

12 - SL, 2002-03

12 - AUS, 2002-04

12 - AUS, 2022*



*in progress#CWC22 #AUSvENG — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) April 3, 2022

🔥 Player of the Match of #T20WorldCup 2020 Final

🔥 Player of the Match of #CWC22 Final



Champion, @ahealy77 👑 pic.twitter.com/TxvRbbffDy — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) April 3, 2022

Ellyse Perry, coming into the game with a back injury, diving and putting her body on the line on the final ball, with Australia already on 350+, to get an extra run for her team.



If that doesn’t typify this team’s character, nothing does. #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/QPhAUPbg0T — Lachlan McKirdy (@LMcKirdy7) April 3, 2022

2015 🏆

2022 🏆



Just two champions in one frame 📸#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/IXzQmh3oUv — ICC (@ICC) April 3, 2022

Congratulations to the ausies for winning yet another World Cup. The Starc’s are continuing to fill their trophy cabinet with big stage trophies. Well done to @ahealy77 on a stunning display at the big stage.👏👏 #CWC22 #AUSvENG — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 3, 2022

So lucky to have watched this amazing team #thankyou pic.twitter.com/ApKPNQKbIU — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) April 3, 2022

Congratulations GS Lakshmi on being the match referee for the final. Look forward to seeing many more on the path you have taken. With a women's IPL next year, I am waiting for a revolution; no doubt at all that the standard of women's cricket in India will go through the roof — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 3, 2022

England captain Heather Knight put Australia into bat, noting her side had bowled “outstandingly well” at Hagley Oval, but Australian openers Perry and Rachael Haynes were not listening.

They showed patience, scoring a sedate 26 off the first eight overs before Healey went on the rampage, paying the bowlers no respect as she pounded all points of the boundary with 26 fours.

Her 170, off just 138 deliveries, was the highest score in a women’s or men’s World Cup final, the highest score in this tournament and contributed to her tournament record of 509 runs, eclipsing the 497, set by Haynes earlier in the same innings.

The Healy and Haynes 160-run opening stand was a record partnership for any wicket in a World Cup final.

England could have claimed both wickets in the 21st over, with Australia still in the 90s, when Healy and Haynes were dropped off the bowling of Kate Cross.

It took Australia 22.2 overs to bring up their first 100, 13 more overs for the second hundred but just nine overs for the third, helped by England returning to the poor fielding which had plagued their start to the World Cup when they lost their first three games.

When Haynes went for 68, Beth Mooney joined Healy in a 156-run partnership before Healy’s extraordinary innings ended in the 46th over when she missed an Anya Shrubsole delivery outside off stump and was stumped.

Mooney quickly followed for 62 as Australia lost four wickets in a push for runs over the last four overs, with Elysse Perry finishing not out 17 after coming in at number seven on her return from injury.

Anya Shrubsole was the one England bowler to perform with credit with three for 46 off her 10 overs – the figures inflated by the final over which cost 15 runs.

England made a determined effort to stay within reach of the required run rate, but were hampered by wickets falling at regular intervals.

Sciver’s 148 was the second highest score in a Women’s World Cup final, but the next best for England was 27 by opener Tammy Beaumont.

For Australia, Jess Jonassen took three for 57 and Alana King finished with three for 64.

Report by AFP