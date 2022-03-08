“The beginning of the unending list of tournaments,” was how Srikanth Kidambi put it on his Instagram handle as the badminton world prepares for the resumption of BWF World Tour events in full swing for 2022.

After barely any break between the end of 2021 and the India-leg to kick-start 2022 season (with three events on the trot), this actually feels like the start of the new season on paper.

And two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and World Championship medal-winners Srikanth and Lakshya Sen will all be in contention at the German Open Super 300 badminton tournament starting in Muelheim an der Ruhr on Tuesday.

While Sindhu eased to a title win at the Syed Modi International after missing out the previous week in New Delhi, Sen grabbed his maiden Super 500 trophy at the Indian Open in January. Srikanth, however, saw the momentum of the World Championships fizzle out a bit after he withdrew from the Delhi-event due to Covid-19 infection.

The Lucknow title was Sindhu’s first since the World Championship gold in 2019 and it must have eased the pressure, but the Indian will have her task cut out at what is nearly a full-strength field in Germany. While fifth and sixth seeds Carolina Marin and Nozomi Okuhara are absent, the field has the likes of Tai Tzu Ying, Akane Yamaguchi, Chen YuFei, An Seyoung and Ratchanok Intanon. Sindhu’s primary target in this swing is likely to be the All England title that has eluded her and she will look to hit top gear for that during the European leg in what is a hectic year, which also has big-ticket events such as the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

Sindhu, seeded seventh, will open her campaign against Thailand’s World No 11 Busanan Ongbamrungphan this week. The Indian star has a 14-1 record against the Thai shuttler. If she progresses past the second round, we are in for Tokyo 2020 semi-final rematch in the quarterfinal, against top seed and Olympic silver-medallist Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei.

London Olympics bronze-medallist Saina Nehwal, who has been troubled by injuries and illness, will also be in action after losing early at the India Open and pulling out of the Lucknow event in January.

The two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist will open against Spain’s Clara Azurmendi, who has been promoted from the reserve to replace Yeo Jia Min. Nehwal could meet rising star An Seyoung in the second round.

The withdrawals have also meant that Aakarshi Kashyap and Malvika Bansod, India’s No 3 and No 4 ranked players respectively, are part of the main draw in Germany. They could meet each other in the second round if they can get past tough first round matches against Denmark’s Line Højmark Kjaersfeldt and Canada’s Michelle Li respectively.

Can Lakshya Sen continue his good form?

Worlds silver-medallist Sen too has been in fine form, making good use of the opportunities that came his way as he first claimed the bronze at Huelva, Spain, and then lifted the India Open title in January. He was also the only bright spot during India’s campaign at Asia Team Championships In Malaysia last month.

@lakshya_sen talks about his rise to world No.13 in a short span of 2 years on tour.

He will start his campaign against Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen. If the 20-year-old from Almora puts it past the Thai, he is likely to meet fourth seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia.

Srikanth, on the other hand, endured a frustrating phase after being forced out of the events in India due to Covid-19. The 29-year-old, however, started training as soon as he recovered and is eager to find his rhythm.

“This is an important year and I just want to train well and play to the best of my ability,” Srikanth had said, reported PTI.

The eighth-seeded Indian will face France’s Brice Leverdez in his campaign opener.

A win is likely to pit him against China’s Lu Guang Zu in the second round and if Srikanth can cross the hurdle, he is expected to take on top seed and reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen.

It is an important year for HS Prannoy as well as he continues his comeback after recovering from lingering side-effects of Covid-19 and other injuries. But he has shown signs of getting back to his best.

A former top 10 player, Prannoy reached three back-to-back quarterfinals – the World Championship, India Open, and Syed Modi International – and would look to carry the momentum when he faces seventh-seeded Ng Ka Long Angus in his opening round.

Having regained fitness after laying low due to a calf injury, former Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap too will be back in action, taking on Thailand’s young sensation Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

In men’s doubles, with Satwik-Chirag absent, Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun will clash with sixth seeds Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi from Singapore.

In women’s doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy will square off against fifth seeds Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida of Japan, while Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela will take on Netherlands’ Debora Jille and Cheryl Seinen. It will be a great test for the young doubles pair, who had good results in the Indian-leg of the tour, and have a chance to make their mark internationally with a direct entry into the event.

In mixed doubles, India will be represented by the pairings of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto, another young pair on the rise, while Sai Pratheek K is paired up with N Sikki Reddy this time around. Jolly and Arjun are also part of the mixed doubles draw, while Gayatri will play with Dhruv Kapila.

