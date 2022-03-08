The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Axar Patel to India’s squad for the second Test to be played from March 12 to 16 in Bengaluru.

The all-rounder has completed his rehabilitation period and has been cleared by the BCCI Medical Team.

Kuldeep Yadav has been released from the squad for the second Test.

India’s squad for the second Test: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, R. Ashwin, Saurabh Kumar, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Axar Patel

