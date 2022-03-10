World Cup, New Zealand v India live: Fifty for Amy Satterthwaite as NZ eye big total
All the updates from India’s clash battle against New Zealand at the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2022.
Live updates
New Zealand 170/3 after 32 overs: Again, a easy 6-run over off an Indian spinner. Deepti hasn’t been able to build pressure today.
Just very impressive from New Zealand to not left the fall of wickets affect their tempo throughout the innings. When Devine fell, Amelia Kerr immediately hit a few boundaries. When Kerr fell, Satterthwaite has kept the pace steady. Look at the immediate overs after a red dot.
New Zealand 158/3 after 30 overs: Decent from Deepti, slowing things up. Four singles. Doubling the score might be too much, but even 140 in the last 20 will take NZ close to 300.
Deepti Sharma wasn’t off to the best of starts, 16/0 in her 2 overs. She is back now.
DRINKS: New Zealand 154/3 after 29 overs, time for a quick break. Will NZ be eyeing 300 from here? Think it’s gettable.
Score correction: New Zealand 152/3 after 28 overs
New Zealand 152/3 after 28 overs: Four singles in Jhulan’s over. 150 comes up. New Zealand might have lost their top three batters but Satterthwaite looks in great touch and their batting lineup is very deep
New Zealand 148/3 after 27 overs: Stand and deliver, from Satterthwaite again. Delightful drive past cover for four as Meghna tries around the wicket to LHB. Worked alright rest of the over, one ball put away. NZ still going along nicely.
Double change, Meghna Singh from the other end
New Zealand 143/3 after 26 overs: And that’s not the ideal start to the spell for Jhulan. A short ball put away through legside for four and then a square cut too goes to the boundary despite Rana’s best efforts. She has been unlike her in conceding boundaries today.
Jhulan back for a second spell. She is so good in this phase.
New Zealand 135/3 after 25 overs: Rana errs on line and Green sweeps behind square for four. With the field and the pace she bowls, that was not an ideal length. Halfway stage, the match is finely poised.
New Zealand 129/3 after 24 overs: A four for AS off Rana, beautifully placed through cover. But 11 quiet deliveries after that as India hope to build some pressure now. Gayakwad and Rana in tandem.
WICKET! Over 21.6: Amelia Kerr 50(64) lbw Rajeshwari Gayakwad. Maddy Green is the new batter. New Zealand 121/3
FIFTY AND OUT! What a moment in the match, this could be. Amelia Kerr misses a sweep against Gayakwad again and this time she is out LBW. Marginal call on impact!
Amelia Kerr vs IND in ODIs in 2022
|Batting
|Bowling
|Date
|50
|-
|10-Mar-2022
|66
|1/55
|24-Feb-2022
|68*
|3/30
|22-Feb-2022
|67
|1/60
|18-Feb-2022
|119*
|1/43
|14-Feb-2022
|33
|1/54
|11-Feb-2022
New Zealand 119/2 after 21 overs: Chance! AS mishits a slog sweep of Rana, but the edge falls safely. Lisa Sthalekar reckons Mithali Raj could have reacted quicker from mid-off but that was well away.
New Zealand 117/2 after 20 overs: Another moment of superb game awareness from Kerr. She has spotted India have only fielders inside the circle. Alerts the umpires, gets it reviewed, gets a free hit. Reverse sweeps for four, but given leg byes. The partnership is past 60 too. Danger signs for India.
New Zealand 102/2 after 19 overs: If Kerr doesn’t sweep you low down, Satterthwaite will sweep you standing tall. Lofted one over midwicket for four off Rana’s over. Three singles from Gayakwad before that who is back into the attack.
New Zealand 90/2 after 17 overs: Oh stop it Amelia! What a superb cover drive for four. That is as good as it gets. Really. Pooja finishes that over with another throw at the stumps, and Satterthwaite again doesn’t seem pleased. The Indian must be hanging out with Frankie Mackay.
New Zealand 84/2 after 16 overs: Sneh Rana comes on and Kerr welcomes her too with a boundary and a late cut for three.
Just to add on to the point below... what makes the sweep so effective is also how great she is at cutting the ball. The moment a bowler is trying to adjust length to avoid getting swept, she cuts through cover or behind point. Just awesome to watch.
New Zealand 76/2 after 15 overs: Good over from Vastrakar to Satterthwaite, finishes with a Mackay moment as the Indian takes a shy at the stumps on her follow through. AS didn’t seem to like it much. DRINKS
New Zealand 75/2 after 14 overs: India have addressed the sweeping of Amelia Kerr against spinners evidently and seemingly have the plans in place for it. But once she has been dropped and other time she has managed to find the gap with surgical precision. Will that Yastika drop come back to haunt India?
New Zealand 68/2 after 13 overs: Lovely punch past point for four by Satterthwaite off Vastrakar. That went so smoothly to the boundary.
It’s a chasing ground, always one. Ball comes on better under lights, not surprised to see India chasing: Simon Doull
New Zealand 63/2 after 12 overs: Odd, just one over for Gayakwad and then Deepti Sharma comes on. Kerr pounces in no time, a lofted shot and then adjusts length to cut one through cover.
Also Simon Doull corrects something from earlier: The soil for this pitch will apparently make the ball come on to the bat more, not low-slow. And that fits what we are saying so far.
WICKET! Over 10.6: Sophie Devine 35(30) ct Richa Ghosh b Pooja Vastrakar: Pooja Vastrakar strikes again! This time off her own bowling, and a wicket to her name. What a big one too! Devine cuts too close, Richa Ghosh takes a sharp catch. New Zealand 54/2
New Zealand 51/1 after 10 overs: CHANCE! Amelia Kerr swept, swept and swept some more against India recently and she got one wrong there. Rajeshwari Gayakwad should have had a wicket but Yastika Bhatia couldn’t hold on. Dived forward, got to it on the full. Tough perhaps, but should ideally be taken.
New Zealand 47/1 after 9 overs: Oh, that should have been a tight, pressure-building over from Jhulan Instead Pooja, of all fielders, lets one through the legs for four at cover.
New Zealand 42/1 after 8 overs: A natural away-swinger of the ball, Meghna Singh has now brought the ball back in a couple of times to Amelia Kerr. A lesser batter might have fallen for it, but Kerr must be seeing the ball like a football. Didn’t even make it look hard. Devine then goes hard to cover again, geez the power in that drive. Speeds along the beautiful Seddon Park outfield. Good comeback from the Indian pacer after that.
New Zealand 35/1 after 7 overs: Not happy with her length and line at the end of the previous over, Jhulan starts this one with four dot balls and a single to Devine. AKerr finishes with a single too.
New Zealand 33/1 after 6 overs: AKerr taking her time to get in. Good over from Meghna to the youngster, with the keeper standing back, more freedom to operate in the fourth-stump channel.
New Zealand 31/1 after 5 overs: Sophie Devine, whoa! She is off to a flier. Dealing in boundaries at the moment. Two to finish the Jhulan over and the Indian pacer was not happy with the last one. Dropped short, cut away.
Persisting with two slips for Jhulan to AKerr.
New Zealand 21/1 after 4 overs: And the Devine counterattack is here. A drive down the ground and a powerful square cut for four off Meghna. Richa Ghosh comes up to the stumps.
New Zealand 9/1 after 3 overs: A maiden over from Jhulan, that. AKerr is the new batter in, of course. Can India find a quick solution to the Melie puzzle today?
WICKET! Over 2.1: Suzie Bates 5(10) Run Out Pooja Vastrakar INSTANT IMPACT ON THE FIELD. Pooja Vastrakar, one of the best fielders in the Indian side, makes an early impact. Suzie Bates was living on the edge, and is now caught well short as Sophie Devine thought there was a quick run there. New Zealand 9/1
New Zealand 9/0 after 2 overs: Oh! A couple of chances offered from Suzie Bates early on, but she has managed to evade the fielders. This one a beautiful outswinger that gets the outside and flies over the two slips in place,
New Zealand 5/0 after 1 over: Oh a chance early on! Bates hits one uppishly to Harman at midwicket who puts in a dive forward but it fell short. Would have been some catch! Devine hits the first four with a square cut.
Expecting dew in the evening and consider spinners are their strength, Mithali opted to bowl with the Seddon Park surface also tipped to spin today. Devine said White Ferns wanted to bat first (much like IND-PAK, both captains got what they wanted), selecting the same side that claimed victory in a rain-hit Dunedin match. Here we go then, national anthem done. We are set.
A recent story on ESPNCricinfo of how Yastika Bhatia worked on her game to force her way into the national side:
TEAM NEWS: One change for India, no changes for New Zealand.
Playing XIs here.
India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
New Zealand XI: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Katey Martin (wk), Frances Mackay, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe
So, the first big news is that Mithali Raj wins two tosses in a row at the start of the tournament. She must be pleased! After wasting no time in saying she will bat first against Pakistan, wastes no time say to bowling first here. They’ve been better off chasing in recent times, sure that would have played a role. And wasting no time in making a big selection call, perhaps the right way to go in a World Cup and match that is darn near must-win.
Pitch report: A different pitch (from the first match) and different soli for this one says Craig McMillan which tends to be lower and slower. Interesting, might not be a belter that many thought.
TOSS: Mithali Raj wins the toss and she opts to bowl! (Sophie Devine wanted to bat first anyway). India have decided to bring in Yastika Bhatia in place of Shafali Verma.
Update: 20% fans allowed in the venue now, a slight increase in crowd capacity from 10% before.
Toss coming up... the previous match in New Zealand witnessed more than 600 runs and Australia won a high-scoring contest batting first. But chasing is India’s stronger suit. Decisions, decisions.
05.45 am: Hello and welcome to live updates of India’s clash with hosts New Zealand at the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2022. This promises to be a big one for both sides.
Having lost their opening game of the tournament, New Zealand bounced back with a convincing win in a rain-hit match against Bangladesh. With a 1-1 record, they take on a familiar opponent now in India who started their tournament with an eventually comprehensive win against neighbours Pakistan.
