Field Watch Watch: Mark Wood’s reaction to not being included in the team huddle is cracking up the internet England fast bowler Mark Wood created a unique huddle of his own during the second day of the first Test of the ongoing England’s Tour of West Indies. Scroll Staff An hour ago File photo of Mark Wood | Reuters Joe Root wanted a team huddle, but there was one player missing... Classic Mark Wood 😂#WIvENG pic.twitter.com/RRUlBwoOGW— Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) March 9, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mark Wood England West Indies West Indies vs England