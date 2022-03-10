Hosts New Zealand inflicted India’s first defeat of the ICC Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup on Thursday, racing to a 62-run win in Hamilton.

India’s bowlers did well to limit New Zealand to 260/9 but were let down by a limp batting display that left them well short of the target.

The result leaves India, who scored a 107-run win over Pakistan in their tournament opener, fifth in the eight-team leaderboard after two matches.

New Zealand, who have played one more match, are second.

“Losing wickets back to back put a lot of pressure on us because we didn’t have a batter who dared to take the team through,” Indian captain Mithali Raj said.

Here are reactions to the match:

Absolutely, perfect example of bowling in partnership https://t.co/YJAY6pmcJP — Sana Mir ثناء میر (@mir_sana05) March 10, 2022

Tactical masterclass by @sophdevine77 and team.. Well done 👏🏻👏🏻 — Danevn81 (@Danevn811) March 10, 2022

Analyze,Learn And Move Ahead .

This is what cricket all about ,I think that the pendulum will swing back to the other side one day . Keep Going , Fight the 'Tide' @BCCIWomen #WomenInBlue . #CWC22 — Nooshin AL Khadeer (@NooshinKhadeer) March 10, 2022

Random: Most of the players in the Indian team didn't play in a single game since Senior One Day trophy in November. They didn't have practice camps too. They had team bonding sessions before landing in NZ. Now, #CWC22



NZ's domestic tournaments ended right before the #CWC22 — Krithika (@krithika0808) March 10, 2022

This is not say what's going on in the middle order is any better but you really need strong and quick starts considering the make up of this line up. You just can't afford the kind of starts we have had in these two games #CWC22 #NZvIND https://t.co/PI5S0DMxGa — Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 (@KOCricket528) March 10, 2022

Once Mandhana and Bhatia got that start, India could have done a New Zealand and floated their own Tahuhu.



Today's batting in the first 10 overs made no sense. https://t.co/bUJeBIRSGW — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) March 10, 2022

If this is BCCI’s excuse to not conduct the WIPL then I’ve literally no words. One loss cannot take away from what Team India has built under Harman and Mithali. This team, especially the youngsters, have shown time and again what they’re capable of — Sritama Panda (Ross Taylor’s Version) (@cricketpun_duh) March 10, 2022

India had 5 ODIs against New Zealand right before the World Cup to mix & match the team combination, and they did too.

Yet, the batting order feels a bit like an experiment today. #NZvsIND #CWC22 — Zenia D'cunha (@ZENIADCUNHA) March 10, 2022

Indian batting has struggled in the tournament so far. Would love to see Mithali Raj at 3 & Harmanpreet Kaur at 4. The impact of Shafali Verma is needed at the top. — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) March 10, 2022

Wow. The #WWC2022 really is open wide in the group stages. It's going to be one heck of a tussle for those semi-final positions. — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) March 10, 2022

Runs scored in each ten-over block, 🇳🇿 v 🇮🇳



1-10: 51 vs 26

11-20: 66 vs 24

21-30: 41 vs 51

31-40: 53 vs 39

41-50: 49 vs 58



🇮🇳’s first 20 overs - in which they scored only 50 runs - were ruinous. — Michael Appleton (@michelappleton) March 10, 2022

Girls from both sides kept pushing hard for comebacks, in a tournament like this nrr will play a big role & today it is NZ who have put in 110% in their fightback. 🇮🇳 depending a lot on lower middle, SR needs to improve, hope they can make adjustments on this long road.#NZvIND — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) March 10, 2022

Also, there is no better team to take a leaf out of for India, lost all four series they played till the India series, but have been spot on with the tactics in the #CWC22 and turned it around and how so far. — Sa. Gomesh | ச. கோமேஷ் (@theumpires_call) March 10, 2022

#CWC22 #TeamIndia



Honestly not sure there is too much to read into what was said at the post-match from batting coach, other than him saying we will see a new approach day after tomorrow. More questions than answers for me, but if you'd like to watch 🎥https://t.co/xewIO54feR — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) March 10, 2022

- Yes you do need one player to stick through, but it works even with strategic partnerships. Rather than erect a messiah to save the innings, everyone chip is properly, rotate strike, keep the runs coming. Have a healthy rate. Set RR targets that cannot be allowed to rise #CWC22 — Lavanya (Following #CWC22) (@lav_narayanan) March 10, 2022

Mithali Raj's best numbers are at three, Harmanpreet Kaur's best numbers at four.



Deepti Sharma's best knock in ages came at number six when she scored that run-a-ball 69*.#CWC22 — Shajin MS (@SupertrampMS) March 10, 2022

Harmanpreet, Vastrakar shine

Raj made 31 but Harmanpreet Kaur was the only Indian batter to offer any real resistance with 71 from 63 balls.

Amy Satterthwaite set the tone for New Zealand with 75 off 84 balls, while fast-bowling allrounder Pooja Vastrakar was India’s star performer, taking 4/34.

Raj’s decision to bowl first after winning the toss paid early dividends when Suzie Bates was run out for five.

Bates, who scored a match-winning 79 not out against Bangladesh, took off for a quick single but was left stranded by a superb throw from Vastrakar.

Vastrakar’s four-wicket haul played a vital role in containing New Zealand’s batters when they threatened to post a huge total.

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine edged her to the keeper for 35 but Amelia Kerr kept up the host nation’s run rate with a half century.

The New Zealand top order all made good starts, with Satterthwaite’s 75 the highlight, and an imposing score looked likely as they entered the last 10 overs at 211/4.

But Vastrakar spearheaded an effective fightback by the Indian attack to restrict New Zealand to just 35 off the last five overs, despite aggressive batting from Katey Martin, who finished on 41.

New Zealand bowler Lea Tahuhu took 3-17 to restrict India’s run chase, with Kerr contributing 3/56.

Inputs from AFP