World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen continued his rich vein of form as he progressed to the men’s singles semifinals of the German Open Super 300 tournament with a straight-game win over fellow Indian H S Prannoy here on Friday.

The 20-year-old Sen, who had claimed his maiden Super 500 title at the India Open in January, saw off former top 10 player Prannoy 21-15 21-16 in 39 minutes. The world number 14 had defeated Prannoy, currently ranked 24th, at the quarterfinals of India Open as well.

Sen will now face Olympic champion and top seed Viktor Axelsen in the semi-finals. Axelsen beat India’s Kidambi Srikanth in straight games 21-10, 23-21.

The first game was a bit of a washout for the Indian but he found his groove in the second game and forced Axelsen to bring out his best game.

On Thursday, Sen had notched up a stunning 21-7 21-9 win over fourth seeded Indonesian Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in a second-round match.

