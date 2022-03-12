Shreyas Iyer scored a magnificent 92 as India were all out for 252 at the dinner break on the opening day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Saturday.
Iyer faced 98 deliveries while Jasprit Bumrah remained not out without scoring. The dinner break was taken once Iyer was dismissed.
The right-hander showed great skill and temperament in his knock on what was a challenging surface. There was sharp turn and variable bounce throughout but Iyer held firm and hit 10 fours and four sixes in his innings.
Here are reactions to his knock:
Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was the next highest contributor for India with a 26-ball 39 while Hanuma Vihari made 31. Virat Kohli was out for 23 just before the tea break while captain Rohit Sharma scored 15.
For Sri Lanka, Lasith Embuldeniya and Praveen Jayawickrama took three wickets apiece while Dhananjaya de Silva got two.
Earlier, India made one change, bringing in a fit-again Axar Patel in place of Jayant Yadav in the playing XI.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, were forced to make two changes with Kusal Mendis and Praveen Jayawickrama replacing Pathum Nissanka and Lahiru Kumara, who were ruled out due to injuries.
India won the first Test of the two-match series by an innings and 222 runs.
