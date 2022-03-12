Badminton: Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen, German Open Super 300 semifinal live updates
Follow live updates of the men’s singles semifinal between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen at the German Open Super 300.
Live updates
Viktor Axelsen vs Lakshya Sen: 4-9
Far more errors from Axelsen than we saw in the match against Srikanth. Sen is not complaining. Who would? A five-point lead is a handy one to have.
Viktor Axelsen vs Lakshya Sen: 4-6
Sen seems to be familiar with Axelsen’s patterns at the moment. They have trained together in Dubai. So that might help the Indian. But Axelsen nowhere near top gear at the moment.
Viktor Axelsen vs Lakshya Sen: 2-5
Nice play by Sen. Changing the pace of the rally and winning a point. Caught Axelsen by surprise there. Nice start by the 20-year-old.
Viktor Axelsen vs Lakshya Sen: 1-2
Two errors from Axelsen and two points for Sen. Then Axelsen gets a point back. Still very early days and no real rallies.
9.11 pm: Lakshya has been playing well – and he trusts his defence but against Axelsen, he made need to do more than just defend.
9.09 pm: The players are just taking the court. This could be fun but a big challenge for Sen. Axelsen leads the head-to-head 4-0 and is the best player in the world at the moment.
Hello and welcome to live updates of the men’s singles semifinal between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen at the German Open Super 300.