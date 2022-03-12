#GermanOpenSuper300 @lakshya_sen was trailing 8-15 in the decider against the world No 1 and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen. But the Indian went on to win his first match on tour against the Danish superstar.



India’s Lakshya Sen defeated world No 1 Viktor Axelsen in a stunning match to qualify for the men’s singles final at the German Open Super 300 in Muelheim An Der Ruhr on Saturday.

Lakshya had lost his first four matches against the Danish Olympic champion in straight games but he won the first game on Saturday on the back of some pulsating badminton.

As it happened: Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen, German Open Super 300 semifinal

However, Axelsen found another gear thereafter and fought back to get on the brink of victory. But, in what was the final twist of a truly sensational match, Lakshya raised his game yet again to claw back and win the semifinal.

Axelsen was leading 19-15 in the decider, but Lakshya turned things around at the very end to win 21-13, 12-21, 22-20 in a highly-entertaining match that lasted 70 minutes.

