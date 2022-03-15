Ellyse Perry was pleased with Australia’s all-round performance as they defeated the West Indies by seven wickets to maintain their perfect start to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 and also looked ahead to team’s upcoming clash against India on Saturday.

Perry took three for 22 as the West Indies were bowled out for 131 in Wellington while Australia kept their winning start going.

As a result, she was adjudged the Player of the Match for the second time in the showpiece event. The all-rounder addressed the post-match press conference following their team’s fourth victory on the trot and spoke about the team’s unbeaten start, but staying in the moment, their next challenge against India and her journey since her first World Cup appearance in 2009.

Excerpts from the press conference:

You guys are looking pretty unstoppable here - We’re sort of sitting around newsroom watching this match going - no one’s stopping Australia. What’s the feel like, the confidence like in the camp?

I think World Cups are so unique in that sense. Like, I don’t think you ever feel comfortable. You’re constantly having to adapt to you know, new conditions, new oppositions. And it’s really just about making sure that you’re preparing as best you can. Obviously, you know, we’re playing some pretty good cricket at the moment, it’s been really nice that the contributions across the board from the whole group have been bang on. It’s been good that we’ve had a few different tweaks in our 11 at times, so lots of players have had game time. And you know, all those things put you in good stead. But I think sport is such a fickle, fickle thing and it’s why we will love watching it... you just never know what you’re going to get on the day.

So yeah, we’ll keep going as best we can in terms of our prep and making sure we’re in a good spot to perform. But look, I think looking at this competition, it’s by far and away the tightest World Cup that I’ve been a part of, teams are so competitive. We’ve already seen lots of upsets in different matches, so I don’t think you can take your foot off the pedal, so to speak.

You play India, in the next game. If I could ask you to jog your mind back to the - one-off pink ball Tests that you played against India. You had a conversation with Jhulan Goswami at the end of the match. Can you tell us what exactly those conversations were because it was an animated conversation which was captured by the television pretty well.

Probably asked her what she had for dinner (laughs). I don’t know. But yeah, I think not just myself, but our entire team have a tremendous level of respect for Jhulan. You know, what she’s done for the game, not just for the Indian team. But you know, the whole of women’s cricket globally is just unbelievable. I certainly admire her longevity as well, and just how successful she’s been over such a long period of time. You know, she’s such a talisman for the Indian team. She’s an absolute bedrock of that new ball. And it’s been really, really tricky to get away.

So, yeah, I mean, when you sort of had the wonderful opportunity to play against a player like that for such a long period of time, it’s hard not to just have a lot of admiration for them. And yeah, it’s always nice to see Jhulan - she’s so I guess kind and bubbly off the field and always willing to say, g’day and have a chat.

And if I could follow that up with the form of the Indian batters like Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti who struck hundreds in the previous outing, how does it all go for a side like Australia who are clearly on a roll, but personally what will you make of them coming into form at such a crucial juncture of the tournament?

We are constantly aware of the power in the Indian batting lineup, you know, Smriti and Harman - Two of the most dangerous batters certainly, both played Big Bash over the summer in Australia and were very, very good there. I think they both scored hundreds in that tournament, if not got very close. I know Smriti did. I can’t remember if Harman did (Ed: 81* highest score). For us like, we’ve played a lot against one another lately. So it gives us a really great chance to prepare. It’s a very strong batting lineup and I’ve only mentioned two names there. It’s going to be a great challenge for us. I think it’s come really at the right time and I think both teams are in a really good spot. So it should be great clash.

This is your fourth 50-over World Cup. Can you just tell us what have you liked more: being the baby of the side in that first World Cup or being the senior one, leading the bunch of youngsters there?

Oh, I think like anybody in the journey, their career - like you love different parts of it for different reasons. I think without a doubt, one of the greatest highlights that I will ever have playing this game is the amazing growth and development of women’s cricket. And just the opportunities that have been afforded to us over that period of time. You know, my first World Cup was probably a pretty small event, in comparison to where we are now. Obviously, the T20 World Cup in Australia. And that final with 86,000-plus people is going to be incredibly hard to beat but you know, the sport keeps growing from strength to strength. And it’s just so exciting to see, the players coming through, but also just the interest that’s evolving for fans and public and around the world. So, yeah, for different reasons. I’ve loved every minute of it.

