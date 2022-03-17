All England Open, Day 2 live: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen lead India’s charge on a tough day
With the exception of Sindhu and Satwik/Chirag, all the other Indian players will run into seeded opponents.
Check out Scroll.in’s complete badminton coverage
Streaming live on Voot Select in India plus BWF TV Youtube channel for Court 2 and 3.
Live updates
Women’s singles: Saina fighting hard in the second game. She trails 8-9 but a nice run of points for her. Keeps her in the game.
Women’s singles: Not much of a challenge for Akane Yamaguchi in the first game. The points coming far too easily.
Women’s singles: Yamaguchi with a four-point advantage against Saina at the interval in the first game. The second seed from Japan is well in control at this point.
Women’s singles: On court 1, Tai Tzu Ying trailed for many points in the opening game but pulls ahead when it mattered. On Court 4, Saina Nehwal in action against Akane Yamaguchi, the reigning world champion. AY has a H2H lead of 9-2. This is their first meeting since All England 2020.
Men’s doubles: Upset averted, as top seeds Gideon/Sukamuljo prevail in three close games against Japan’s Koga/Saito.
Women’s singles: Meanwhile, Tai Tzu Ying is on Court 1. Taking on Busanan.
Men’s doubles: And the Minions are on the verge of completing the comeback. A late fightback from the Japanese from 12-18 down to 15-18 but the Indonesians are in control at the moment.
5.36 pm: Top seeds Minions are fighting back against Saito/Koga of Japan. They lost the first game 15-21 but have come back to take the second 21-18 to force a decider.
5.25 pm: An Se Young gets her win over Kristy Gilmour in 40 minutes. Straight games, 21-17, 21-16.
5.16 pm: An upset brewing? In the first men’s doubles match of the day, top seeds Minions are having trouble against Saito/Koga of Japan. Trailing 15-21, 10-12...
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Day 2 of the All England Open. Day 1 saw most of the top Indian players come away with wins but Day 2 promises to be a tougher test.
Here’s a look at India’s schedule for the day: