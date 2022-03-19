Hockey, FIH Pro League, India vs Argentina live: Amit Rohidas-led Indian men in action, 0-0 in Q2
Follow all the key updates from the first leg of India’s tie against Argentina in Odisha.
Live updates
Q3, India 0-0 Argentina: CHANCE INDIA! Sukhjeet with good play to get into the circle and then he has decided to play a pass to Rohidas instead of taking a shot. Selfless but no goal.
Second half underway.
India coach Reid happy with the first half, to ride the barrage from Argentina early on. Now need to captialise the chances being created he says.
FIRST HALF STATS: It’s been a rather strange half of hockey, with India the better side offensively overall (16 circle entries to 5) but Argentina with the two best chances. Possession for Argentina, though higher, wasn’t exactly threatening.
HALF TIME: India 0-0 Argentina The pressure from open play has been largely from India but Krishan Pathak and PR Sreejesh have had to make the two biggest saves.
Q2, India 0-0 Argentina: India finishing the half strongly. Mandeep finding some space. Surender involved with his range of passing too. A yellow card for ARG means they will finish the half and start the next with 10 men.
Q2, India 0-0 Argentina: India try to counter now through Shilanand but Nilakanta then loses the ball in the middle of the park. Argentina have ridden the storm and now it’s level pegging again. Less than 5 to go.
Q2, India 0-0 Argentina: HUGE SAVE! Harmanpreet loses the ball dangerously, Argentina go through on goal and Sreejesh came out quickly and kept the angle narrow.
Q2, India 0-0 Argentina: India try to go with Jugraj this time but he almost yorks himself, so to speak. Couldn’t get it out from underneath him.
Q2, India 0-0 Argentina: Another spell of possession for India and a long ball into the box from Harman results in friendly fire and a PC for India.
Q2, India 0-0 Argentina: And finally the pressure on Argentina’s defence eases, wide off the target from Harman.
Q2, India 0-0 Argentina: It’s a PC for India and Argentina have lost their referral early in this match.
Q2, India 0-0 Argentina: Another PC where India didn’t get a shot on target away but another PC given. Argentina review this.
Q2, India 0-0 Argentina: Good rush from ARG, and India have another PC. Harmanpreet, as the commentator mentions, is on 98 international goals.
Q2, India 0-0 Argentina: PC for India. Harmanpreet on the field.
Q2, India 0-0 Argentina: Shamsher heavily involved in these early stages of Q2. India have started on the front foot
Q2 starts. Sreejesh in goal now.
Q1, India 0-0 Argentina: Chance for India... powerful hit from distance by Mandeep. Might just have been outside the circle. But that brings to an end an uneventful, yet competitive first quarter.
Q1, India 0-0 Argentina: Looked like Manpreet nearly played a delightful through ball into the box but it wasn’t controlled. Was shaping up to be a 1v1.
Q1, India 0-0 Argentina: India under a little bit of pressure at the moment.
Q1, India 0-0 Argentina: A drag flick on the angle, inside out, but it goes wide.
Q1, India 0-0 Argentina: The first PC of the match goes to Argentina. India don’t seem pleased but don’t review it either
Q1, India 0-0 Argentina: Good to see Gurjant Singh back for India eh, Indian fans?
Q1, India 0-0 Argentina: HUGE SAVE! Welcome back to the team Krishan Pathak. A fantastic reflex effort from the Indian keeper as he reacts quickly to a cutback from Argentina.
Q1, India 0-0 Argentina: Good end to end start to this match. India have two good openings fashioned by Harmanpreet. There will be no shortage of flair in this match you’ d think.
via FIH: Matias Rey leading the Argentine team today. Amit Rohidas leading India. Rabichandra Moirangthem making his debut for India. 150th appearance for Surender Kumar.
Graham Reid says pre-match that it has been good to have a break after a hectic period in South Africa and then Spain at home. Pushback after national anthems are done, here we go!
A proud moment for local star Amit Rohidas as he leads India out at his home.
07.25 pm: Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of Indian hockey as Indian men take on Argentina for back-to-back matches in Odisha this weekend in what promises to be another cracking set of FIH Pro League matches.
After the two-legged contest against Spain, the India men’s hockey team will square off against Argentina in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22 scheduled to take place on March 19 and March 20 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
PREVIEW: With Amit Rohidas to lead, India take on new-look Argentina
India’s full squad for this fixture:
Goalkeepers: Sreejesh PR, Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas
Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh
Forwards: Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh
Standbys: Suraj Karkera, Mandeep Mor, Dipsan Tirkey, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Sanjay, Jaskaran Singh,, Akashdeep Singh, Ashis Kumar Topno, Gursahibjit Singh, Mohd. Raheel
