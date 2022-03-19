Lakshya Sen completed another upset, beating defending champion and sixth seed Lee Zii Jia, to move in the final of the All England Open.

The Indian won the first game 21-13. His defensive game was working well and so was his net play. Lee Zii Jia was unable to find a way past the Indian and went down rather tamely.

In the second, Lee Zii Jia took his game into top gear. The smash became a factor as did the errors Sen made at the net. The Malaysian took the game 21-12 and seemed to have all the momentum on his side.

And that helped the defending champ lead for most of the third game but then with the goal in sight, he became passive and then Lakshya Sen stepped up in a big way. The Indian took the game 21-19 to seal a magnificent win.