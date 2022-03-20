All England Open finals live: An Seyoung vs Akane Yamaguchi to start off, Lakshya Sen in action last
All the updates from the final day of the 2022 All England Open.
Check out Scroll.in’s complete badminton coverage
Schedule: Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen is the final match of the finals day. Roughly expected to start by 10 pm IST.
Where to watch in India: Voot Select streaming platform / History TV18 on television.
Live updates
Women’s singles final, An Seyoung 15-21 8-11 Akane Yamaguchi: The Korean is engaging in higher quality rallies now but the Japanese’s defence has been on point for the most part. It is frustrating the youngster and the world No 2 looks on track to wrap this up in 2 after all.
Women’s singles final, An Seyoung 15-21 8-9 Akane Yamaguchi: An Seyoung will have to come back from a game down against Akane Yamaguchi as the Japanese veteran (all of 24) starts well. If their past meetings are anything to go by, we can still expect this to go three.
Women’s singles final: An Seyoung started slowly, Akane Yamaguchi had more control in the opening exchanges but the youngster fought back. Should take some momentum into the 2nd game.
06.00 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of All England Open Badminton Championships 2022. It’s finals day.
India’s Lakshya Sen will face Danish top seed Viktor Axelsen in the men’s All England Open final after beating Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia on Saturday.
Sen battled to a thrilling 21-13, 12-21, 21-19 victory against defending champion Lee.
The 20-year-old rising star, a World Championships bronze medallist, is just the fourth Indian man to make the All England final.
That will be the final final of the finals day. For now, what a match-up to start off proceedings. *THE* women’s singles rivalry of 2021 is the first major final of 2022 too. After 6 meetings in 2021, Akane Yamaguchi vs An Seyoung meet for the first time in 2022.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy Tournament Software / Viacom 18