World Cup, India vs Bangladesh live blog: Must-win for Mithali Raj & Co
Follow all the live updates of India’s crucial clash against Bangladesh at the ICC Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2022.
Live updates
You can watch the Smriti Mandhana feature on the World Cup website here.
Time for the national anthems in Hamilton. It’s the Rabindranath Tagore sing-off!
Team news:
Bangladesh XI: Sharmin Akhter, Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam
India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
TOSS: Seddon Park looks great and we have the toss on time.Mithali opts to bat first on a pitch that offered quite a lot of turn yesterday. Poonam Yadav gets a game, replacing Meghna Singh.
India vs Bangladesh in ODIs
|Result
|Margin
|Toss
|Bat
|Ground
|Start Date
|India won
|5 wickets
|Bangladesh
|2nd
|Ahmedabad
|8 Apr 2013
|India won
|46 runs
|India
|1st
|Ahmedabad
|10 Apr 2013
|India won
|58 runs
|India
|1st
|Ahmedabad
|12 Apr 2013
|India won
|9 wickets
|India
|2nd
|Colombo (NCC)
|17 Feb 2017
05.50 am: India are in must-win territory for the rest of the World Cup. They take on Bangladesh today in Hamilton knowing a win is imperative. Can they get their third ‘W’ on board? Bangladesh won’t make it easy. Hopefully we should get some weather update soon.
05.45 am: Hello and welcome to live updates of India’s clash with tournament debutants Bangladesh at the ICC Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2022.
In top four as things stand, Mithali Raj and co are in must-win territory from here on if their dream of winning the World Cup has to come alive. A maximum of four matches left, and a minimum of two. This is the business end. Slip-ups will likely mean the end of the road.
Match 22 of this year’s tournament will be the first ever ICC Women’s World Cup match between India and Bangladesh. These two nations have played four ODI matches against each other, and India are unbeaten so far, winning on all four occasions. They last met at the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier in Colombo and India won by nine wickets.
Points table after WI vs PAK
|TEAM
|PLAYED
|WON
|LOST
|NET RR
|POINTS
|Australia
|5
|5
|0
|+1.424
|10
|South Africa
|4
|4
|0
|+0.226
|8
|West Indies
|6
|3
|3
|-0.885
|6
|India
|5
|2
|3
|+0.456
|4
|England
|5
|2
|3
|+0.327
|4
|New Zealand
|6
|2
|4
|-0.229
|4
|Bangladesh
|4
|1
|3
|-0.342
|2
|Pakistan
|5
|1
|4
|-0.878
|2
