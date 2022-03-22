Indian badminton star Lakshya Sen entered the top 10 of the men’s singles rankings for the first time in his young career after his runners-up finish at the All England Championship.

The 20-year-old, who lost to World No 1 and reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the All England final, climbed two places to sit on ninth position in the latest Badminton World Federation rankings.

On Monday, Sen uploaded a post on his social media handle, thanking everyone for the support he has received recently.

“It’s been a long journey for me from Almora to the All England Open. I gave it my all on the court in the final yesterday vs Viktor but it wasn’t meant to be,” Sen wrote in a post shared on his Twitter handle.

“For me, getting the chance to represent my country means everything to me. I am living my dream an I will always give my 100 % on court.”

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also gained big in the updated rankings after their impressive showing at the All England Championships.

The duo reached the semifinals by defeating Lee Sohee and Shin Seungchan – the World No 2 and World Championship silver medallists. The win helped them climb 12 places to sit on No 34 in the latest rankings.

In the women’s singles rankings, PV Sindhu remained in seventh position while Saina Nehwal climbed two places to 23rd position.

In the men’s doubles rankings, India’s Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy moved up a position to seventh on the list.

Meanwhile, in mixed doubles, India’s Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto made a significant move by climbing 10 places and occupying the 65th position.