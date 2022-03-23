World No 1 Ashleigh Barty’s surprise retirement from tennis was met with shock and an outpouring of well-wishes from current and former greats on Wednesday.

The three-time Grand Slam champion shared a video on social media in which she said she would “step away and chase other dreams”.

Karolina Pliskova, who Barty defeated in the final to win Wimbledon last year, congratulated the Australian for an “incredible career”.

“It was a privilege to share a court with you,” tweeted the Czech, a former World No 1. “You will be missed.”

Britain’s three-time Grand Slam champion and former number one Andy Murray said on Twitter: “Happy for @ashbarty. Gutted for tennis. What a player”

Romania’s Simona Halep addressed Barty directly: “Ash, what can I say, you know I have tears right? My friend, I will miss you on tour. You were different, and special, and we shared some amazing moments.”

The former World No 1 speculated what may be next for Barty: “Grand Slam champion in golf?!”

American Andy Roddick offered a succinct reaction, retweeting the announcement with a simple “wow”.

The World Tennis Association thanked Barty “for the indelible mark you’ve left on-court, off-court and in our hearts”.

Here are some more reactions to the decision:

🔝 Bowing out as world No 1...



Three-time Grand Slam champion and Australian Open 2022 winner #AshBarty announces her retirement from tennis.



Watch here interview here:



(📽 Tennis Australia)pic.twitter.com/MMZVit9nye — The Field (@thefield_in) March 23, 2022

Goosebumps! ❤️



If you don't get chills reliving Ash Barty's triumph, you never will.#9WWOS #Tennis pic.twitter.com/TyneGDThzy — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) March 23, 2022

Ashleigh Barty dominating her sport, making enough money to live happily the rest of her life, and retiring at age 25 while feeling fulfilled and eager to explore other interests is maybe the healthiest career arc any pro athlete has ever achieved. — Adam Herman (@AdamZHerman) March 23, 2022

Ash Barty. Amazing tennis player but even better person. A champion in every sense of the word. Very proud of you mate ❤️ — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) March 23, 2022

Ash Barty’s last answer from her Champions Corner interview after winning the Australian Open in January. https://t.co/XdmpkOzN2x pic.twitter.com/jq3eV3hYVy — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) March 23, 2022

Current* players to win a Grand Slam on all 3 tennis surfaces:



Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic

Serena Williams

ASH BARTY



Women with more consecutive weeks at #1 than Ash:



Serena Williams

Steffi Graf

Martina Navratilova



All time great 🇦🇺🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/OxDkoQfRKT — Aussie Sport Stats/Info (@AusSportStats) March 23, 2022

I am going to greatly miss Ash Barty's gorgeous, classic, throwback tennis, but my initial reaction to this bombshell announcement is marked mostly by happiness, for the simple reason that Ash seems to be doing this on her own terms.



Would that we all get to do that in life. https://t.co/kvCmqRZ1co — Matt Zemek (@mzemek) March 23, 2022

Barty the 2nd of 27 WTA #1s that decides to retire on top. Henin did the same in 2008 but after a tough start of the year, where she lost badly to Sharapova in Melbourne.



Barty started 2022 11-0, with two titles and a 3rd Slam.



Surely the most shocking retirement I can remember — José Morgado (@josemorgado) March 23, 2022

Inspiring to watch Barty speak with so much clarity & gratitude for her career, & also be sure the right thing is to now move forward towards other dreams. Sometimes we stick with something for other people, or our ego or because we’re ‘safe’ there. Go girl. You did us so proud. — Christie Whelan (@Christie_Whelan) March 23, 2022

An inspiration, a magician on the court, a champion of Wimbledon and the Australian Open – World Number One.



As you climbed to the very top, you lifted us all.



Congratulations to Ash Barty on a magnificent career. 🇦🇺🎾 pic.twitter.com/Us2B3Z5Ob0 — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 23, 2022

Huge respect and admiration for Ash Barty.



I can’t imagine the strength required to walk away from the only thing you’ve ever known, while at the mountaintop of that thing.



You have to know exactly who you are. A pretty rare thing. — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) March 23, 2022

This was taken shortly before one of my all-time favorite Ash Barty memories.



Walking back from a photo op, the kid in the sunglasses asked Ash to stop for an autograph, which she of course did.



Seconds after, the kid took off, screaming in excitement from the top of his lungs. pic.twitter.com/50HOtM2idE — Jimmie48 Photography (@JJlovesTennis) March 23, 2022

For an athlete, I imagine it's easy to say your sport doesn't own you or define your. But much harder to prove that given the (often lucrative) ties that bind. Ash Barty is quite something. — Richard Hinds (@rdhinds) March 23, 2022