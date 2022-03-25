Field Watch Watch: The North Macedonia goal that ended Italy’s dream of returning to the Fifa World Cup Four-time World Cup winners Italy were stunned in Palermo as Aleksandar Trajkovski – who used to play club football in the Sicilian city – scored late. Scroll Staff 28 minutes ago Updated 22 minutes ago North Macedonia players (in red) celebrate | AFP NORTH MACEDONIA!!! ONE OF THE GREAT UPSETS OF ALL TIME 🤯AS IT STANDS, ITALY ARE OUT OF THE WORLD CUP! pic.twitter.com/DBRBcUhZC5— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 24, 2022 Read report: Italy to miss second straight Fifa World Cup as North Macedonia stun former champions in playoffsWOW. ITALY MISS OUT ON BACK TO BACK WORLD CUPS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/zyBiJVxnFM— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 24, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Fifa World Cup Italy North Macedonia