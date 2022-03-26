Swiss Open Super 300 semifinal live: PV Sindhu vs Supanida Katethong, HS Prannoy through to final
Follow live updates from the Swiss Open Super 300 semifinals in Basel.
Live updates
Women’s singles, Supanida Katethong 18-21, 21-15, 17-16 PV Sindhu: Four straight points for SK! That was a nervy backhand error from the India.
Women’s singles, Supanida Katethong 18-21, 21-15, 16-16 PV Sindhu: Yep, nervy finish aright! Sindhu loses both her reviews (this one was well wide) and then SK levels it up with a body smash.
Women’s singles, Supanida Katethong 18-21, 21-15, 14-16 PV Sindhu: Still here, says SK. Couple of lovely crosscourt smashes, the second one sets up the point.
Women’s singles, Supanida Katethong 18-21, 21-15, 13-16 PV Sindhu: Sindhu is celebrating every point now. Oh brilliant backhand defence to stay in the rally and then Sindhu forces the error. SK seems to be feeling the pae now.
Women’s singles, Supanida Katethong 18-21, 21-15, 13-14 PV Sindhu: Sindhu loses one review.
Women’s singles, Supanida Katethong 18-21, 21-15, 12-14 PV Sindhu: Oh, lovely deception with a drop by Sindhu to set up a point and then next up the body smash comes out again. Inching ahead.
Women’s singles, Supanida Katethong 18-21, 21-15, 12-12 PV Sindhu: It’s a battle for the net at the moment. Not sure Sindhu wants the game there. All level.
Women’s singles, Supanida Katethong 18-21, 21-15, 10-11 PV Sindhu: An error from SK but PVS letting her know that she has the lead. Just reasserting. PV Sindhu has a 11-10 lead in the decider! This has been a fantastic deciding game already. And at 10-10, Sindhu sneaks into the smallest possible lead at the final change of ends.Who’s got this?
Women’s singles, Supanida Katethong 18-21, 21-15, 10-10 PV Sindhu: The body smash coming in handy for PVS and we have a battle for the lead into the change of ends.
Women’s singles, Supanida Katethong 18-21, 21-15, 10-9 PV Sindhu: This time Sindhu does really well on her backhand defence with the drop but it is still not enough to win the point.
After streaky badminton from both this has now settled into a really high quality game of women’s singles badminton! Fantastic rallies in the decider, 9-9.
Women’s singles, Supanida Katethong 18-21, 21-15, 8-9 PV Sindhu: Once again a brilliant drop to Sindhu’s backhand side sets up a kill shot for SK. Sindhu responds with a good body smash. And then perhaps the biggest roar of the night as she wins a great rally that SK defended brilliantly.
Women’s singles, Supanida Katethong 18-21, 21-15, 7-7 PV Sindhu: These are not good signs. Sindhu unable to stay long in rallies, unable to also read the drops from the Thai.
Women’s singles, Supanida Katethong 18-21, 21-15, 5-7 PV Sindhu: Wow, Sindhu gets a lit completely wrong but it turns out to be a good winner off the net chord. That’s followed by a lovely rally where SK kills a crosscourt at the net this time unlike earlier. Great battle this now.
Been a really weird match for both players so far. Good phases, great phases even, and then struggles... Sindhu is off a good start in the decider, 6-3. Really needs a lead at the final change of ends.
Women’s singles, Supanida Katethong 18-21, 21-15, 2-5 PV Sindhu: The point below was also the longest rally of the match at 23 shots (says a bit about the nature of the match so far). Sindhu has a decent head start in the decider.
Game 2 graph
Women’s singles, Supanida Katethong 18-21, 21-15 PV Sindhu: Game 2, Supanida Katethong! For the third straight time between these two shuttlers in 2022, we have a deciding third game. Sindhu rallied well late in the 2nd game but wasn’t enough. Momentum would help as it did the Thai at the start of this one? Sounded like Coach Park was asking Sindhu to focus on defene.
Women’s singles, Supanida Katethong 18-21, 20-15 PV Sindhu: SK has six game points, one saved.
Women’s singles, Supanida Katethong 18-21, 19-14 PV Sindhu: Sindhu has been pegged back big time in the second game, seemingly just by the sheer pace of Supanida. Need some momentum going into the decider. Finishing well, 14-19 from 8-19. Great run for the Indian. Might be a bit late still for the 2nd game.
Women’s singles, Supanida Katethong 18-21, 16-8 PV Sindhu: Wonderful deception on the service return from SK but Sindhu gets the serve back after perhaps the best point she has played in a while. Need some momentum for the decider.
Women’s singles, Supanida Katethong 18-21, 13-5 PV Sindhu: “She is survival mode,” says the commentator. The pace in the rallies has gone up from the Thai shuttler and Sindhu hasn’t able to handle it, wonder if the side of the court is playing a part too.
Men’s singles: India’s HS Prannoy is through to the final! He beats third seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia 21-19, 19-21, 21-18 in 71 minutes. Prannoy led 10-8 in the third game and then went on an incredible six-point winning streak to pull well ahead. Superb performance by the 29-year-old! He displayed a wonderful blend of composure and hustle today.
Women’s singles, Supanida Katethong 18-21, 6-2 PV Sindhu: Sindhu, as perhaps was expected, under pressure in the second game.
Men’s singles: This isn’t over yet! Ginting fights back to win three points in a row and trails by 16-19 now. Does Prannoy have the composure to close this out?
Women’s singles, Supanida Katethong 18-21 PV Sindhu: Game 1, PV Sindhu! A big roar of relief from the Indian. She was largely in control of the opening game but Supanida Katethong started getting some control back late on. Could be a close one still.
Men’s singles: Prannoy leads 19-13 in the decider and there is a slight delay as Ginting is getting treatment on his right leg.
Women’s singles, Supanida Katethong 18-20 PV Sindhu: A drop from SK lands in, Sindhu challenges and it’s wrong. Well well. Three game points saved.
Women’s singles, Supanida Katethong 17-20 PV Sindhu: Great tempo to a rally and we could be seeing more of this going forward. For now two game points saved.
Men’s singles: Prannoy leads 16-8 in the decider with six points in a row! Wow.
Women’s singles, Supanida Katethong 15-20 PV Sindhu: SK hasn’t got her lengths to the backcourt right from this near side. Five game points for Sindhu.
Women’s singles, Supanida Katethong 13-19 PV Sindhu: SK starting to go more and more crosscourt to Sindhu’s backhand, a ploy we could see more in game 2.
Men’s singles: Prannoy with a healthy 11-8 lead at the interval in the decider. He led 9-5 at one stage but Ginting fought back. This match could still gonna either way. The Indian, however, could see it through if he reduces the errors.
Women’s singles, Supanida Katethong 10-17 PV Sindhu: Lovely service return winner from Sindhu!
Women’s singles, Supanida Katethong 10-16 PV Sindhu: SK finally gets a crosscourt smash to Sindhu’s backhand right, but the opening game in control for the Indian.
Women’s singles, Supanida Katethong 7-11 PV Sindhu: A fairly even start but the Sindhu is starting to pull away. A shot that she is starting to play more and more, gives her the lead into the interval.
Men’s singles: The decider has started with little to choose between the two players, but Prannoy with some incredible defence to make it 3-3 before taking a 5-3 lead.
Former world No 13 Ajay Jayaram announces his retirement.
Women’s singles, Supanida Katethong 6-6 PV Sindhu: The Indian seemed in a good position early on, but a service error and a lucky net chord for the Thai has made it all level.
Men’s singles, HS Prannoy 21-19, 19-21 Anthony Ginting: Decider on court 2. Ginting wins the second game 21-19 and takes the match to a decider. Prannoy did well to get to 18-19 but a misjudged leave at the back followed by a crosscourt forehand wide costs him the game at the end.
Men’s singles: Ginting seemed to be pulling away in the second game but Prannoy has upped the intensity and closed the gap. The Indian trails 18-19.
Women’s singles, PV Sindhu vs Supanida Katethong: A look at the head-to-head overall, and the previous scores.
It’s time for PV Sindhu! A third meeting against Supanida Katethong already in 2022. Sindhu met the Thai leftie at India Open (lost) and Syed Modi (won). What’s in store today in Basel?
Men’s singles, HS Prannoy 21-19, 10-13 Anthony Ginting: A decider looks likely in this one. On court 1, the Stoeva sisters have won the doubles match and it is time for Sindhu next.
Men’s singles, HS Prannoy 21-19, 8-11 Anthony Ginting: Brilliant point at the net from both players eventually goes ASG’s way at 8-8 and soon after he has a lead at the interval.
Men’s singles, HS Prannoy 21-19, 8-8 Anthony Ginting: On main court, the women’s doubles could be over soon and our focus will shift there soon as Sindhu takes the court. For now, it’s all very even on court 2.
Men’s singles, HS Prannoy 21-19, 5-5 Anthony Ginting: Even start to the 2nd game as well.
Here’s a look at the game 1 graph.
Men’s singles, HS Prannoy 21-19 Anthony Ginting: A brilliant rally, finished off with a superb round-the-head slice drop by Prannoy! He loved that. Game 1 to the Indian.
Men’s singles, HS Prannoy 20-19 Anthony Ginting: ASG levels up with a big smash but then another error gives HSP a game point.
Men’s singles, HS Prannoy 19-18 Anthony Ginting: Big forehand error from ASG.
Men’s singles, HS Prannoy 18-18 Anthony Ginting: HSP couldn’t quite divert a powerful smash to his backhand over the other side and we are level again.
Men’s singles, HS Prannoy 18-16 Anthony Ginting: This is a tight, tight opening game. A huge net chord for HSP gives him a crucial 2-point lead. Put his hand up right away.
State of play: Sindhu’s match coming up on Court 1 after this women’s doubles battle. Not long left if it follows the pattern of game 1.
Men’s singles, HS Prannoy 12-12 Anthony Ginting: What a rally! Best point of the match so far and it ends with an error at the net fro Prannoy, and next point the Indian levels things up again.
Men’s singles, HS Prannoy 9-11 Anthony Ginting: Correction
Men’s singles, HS Prannoy 9-11 Anthony Ginting: ASG catches up and takes a lead into the interval too. Prannoy seems to be having an issue with judging length at the back court. An error from the Indian gives Ginting a 2-point cushion at the interval.
Men’s singles, HS Prannoy 8-6 Anthony Ginting: A service fault from HSP gives the chance for Ginting to level things up but he sends a backhand wide.
Men’s singles, HS Prannoy 5-3 Anthony Ginting: A strong start by the Indian former top 10 player who is a former winner of the Swiss Open (2016)
Here we go.
Prannoy is on court first, his match on Court 2 vs Ginting.
Live stream here.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Swiss Open Super 300 in Basel. Today, India’s PV Sindhu, Srikanth Kidambi, HS Prannoy will feature in singles semifinals.
The Super 300 event, as well as this venue in Basel, has had a good history for India and it will be interesting to see how today pans out.
Former World No 1 Srikanth Kidambi downed second seed Anders Antonsen. Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy also breezed into the semifinals with straight-game victories in their respective women and men singles events on Friday.
Swiss Open Super 300: Srikanth downs second seed Antonsen in thriller; Sindhu, Prannoy also reach SF
Here is a look at the semifinal lineup and quarterfinal results featuring Indians
Screenshots in the blog courtesy Tournament Software / Viacom 18