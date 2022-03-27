India’s PV Sindhu won her second singles title of the season with a straight games win over Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the final of the Swiss Open Super 300 on Sunday.

But HS Prannoy wasn’t able to join her on the top of the podium. He lost his men’s singles final against Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie 12-21, 18-21.

Playing her second successive final in the tournament, Sindhu took 49 minutes to get the better of the fourth-seeded Thai 21-16 21-8.

The first game was a bit of a battle as Ongbamrungphan played some wonderful drop shots to keep Sindhu on her toes. But from 13-13, the Indian star pulled away and then never looked back.

She stayed aggressive in the second game and opened up a huge lead, leaving no doubt about which way the match would go.

It was Sindhu’s 16th win over Busanan in 17 meetings, having lost to the Thai only at the 2019 Hong Kong Open.

Busanan Ongbamrungphan 🇹🇭 and former world champion Pusarla V. Sindhu 🇮🇳 clash to be crowned champion 🏆 in Basel.#BWFWorldTour #SwissOpen2022 pic.twitter.com/1gBnSuKzO3 — BWF (@bwfmedia) March 27, 2022

Meanwhile, HS Prannoy and Jonatan Christie had both played a lot of badminton coming into the final and many were expecting it to become a physical battle.

But Christie just seemed to have recovered that little bit better. He was faster and more consistent and that made the difference.

Prannoy tried but he just wasn’t able to bring his best game to the court and went down in straight games.

It was Christie’s first title in two and a half years and Prannoy’s first run to a final since the 2017 US Open. Perhaps that is why they both had smiles on the podium.