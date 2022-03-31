The ninth edition of the FIH Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup starts on April 1 in Potchefstroom, South Africa. It’s an event that was originally scheduled to take place in December, but had to be postponed four months because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the outbreak of Omicron variant.

There are a few changes in the roster this time, as traditional powerhouses Australia, New Zealand and Spain opted to skip the event because of the pandemic. A few days before the start of the tournament, the FIH announced that, “Ukrainian Hockey Association has informed us today that their Women’s Junior team will not be able to participate in the upcoming FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup eventually, despite its tireless efforts to try to make it possible.”

The team of Ukraine will not be replaced. Therefore, the event will be played with 15 teams, with Pool B comprising of South Africa, England and Ireland. The matches of Ukraine will be cancelled.

But there won’t be any shortage of big teams present at the competition, as the four different winners of the event - the Netherlands (three-time champions), two-time winners South Korea and Argentina, and champions at the inaugural edition in 1989, Germany will compete.

Teams and format



The 15 teams present in Potchefstroom - just over 120 km away from Johannesburg - have been slotted into four groups.

Each team will play the other once, and the top two teams at the end of the league stage move forward to the knockout rounds that start with the quarterfinals. A win earns three points, a point for a draw and none for a loss.

The teams have been slotted into the following Pools.

Pool A – Canada, Netherlands, USA, Zimbabwe

Pool B – England, Ireland, South Africa

Pool C – Argentina, Austria, Korea, Uruguay

Pool D – Germany, India, Malaysia, Wales

The groupings will put up a few interesting cross-border clashes: Canada vs USA, England vs Ireland, Argentina vs Uruguay.

The winners and runners-up of the pools will play in the quarter-finals as set out below. The teams that finish 3rd and 4th will play classification matches from 9th to 16th.

The quarter-finals will be as follows although the matches will not necessarily be played in this order:

1st Pool A v 2nd Pool B

1st Pool D v 2nd Pool C

1st Pool B v 2nd Pool A

1st Pool C v 2nd Pool D

The winners of these matches will play for 1st to 4th places and so on.

Past winners



The competition was first organised in 1989 in Ottawa, Canada, and was won by the erstwhile West Germany who beat South Korea 2-0 in the final.

Since then, the 21 and under competition has become a popular breeding ground for future talent. The example of Argentina’s Luciana Aymer is most common. The 44-year-old had won bronze with Argentina at the 1997 edition, but then went on to win two senior World Cups and four Olympic medals (silver at Sydney 2000 and London 2012 and bronze at Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008).

Interestingly, at the Junior Women’s World Cup, Argentina is the team that has won the most number of medals. They are the defending champion, having won the event in 2016 and also claimed gold in 1993 - the second edition. They were runners-up in 2001, 2009 and 2003, and finished with bronze in 1997 to complete their tally of six medals.

The Netherlands meanwhile are the most successful team with titles in 1997, 2009 and 2013. The Dutch were runner-ups in 2016 and finished third in 2005.

Then there are the South Koreans who won back-to-back titles in 2001 and 2005, and then won bronze in 2009.

Results Edition

Gold

Silver Bronze 1989 West Germany

South Korea

Soviet Union 1993 Argentina Australia Germany 1997 Netherlands Australia Argentina 2001 South Korea

Argentina Australia 2005 South Korea

Germany Netherlands 2009 Netherlands Argentina South Korea

2013 Netherlands Argentina India 2016 Argentina Netherlands Australia

Previous finals: 2016: Argentina 4-2 Netherlands 2013: Netherlands 1-1 Argentina (4-2 APS) 2009: Netherlands 3-0 Argentina 2005: Korea 1-0 Germany 2001: Korea 2-2 Argentina (4-3 APS) 1997: Netherlands 2-0 Australia 1993: Argentina 2-1 Australia 1989: West Germany 2-0 Korea

India’s run



This is the fifth time India will be competing at the event, after failing to qualify for the tournament in 2016 by finishing fourth at the Junior Asian Cup in 2015.

India competed at four successive Junior World Cups from 2001 to 2013. The last time they competed though, they came up with their best result, a surprise bronze medal after beating England in the shoot-out in the third-place playoff.

That team from 2013 had a certain Vandana Katariya and Rani Rampal in the line-up – players who went on to guide the team to their historic run to fourth place at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Indians have three players from the Olympic team from last year competing at this event, led by captain Salima Tete, Lalremsiami and Sharmila Devi.

The team qualified for the event this year after being nominated by the Asian Hockey Federation since the 2021 Asian Cup - the usual qualification standard - could not take place due to the pandemic.

India’s women’s junior World Cup history: 2013 – 3rd, 2009 – 9th, 2005 – 11th, 2001 – 9th

The much-anticipated FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup South Africa will begin on April 1st, 2022! 🤩



Here are the teams India will face in the first week of April. Keep an eye out for updates! pic.twitter.com/JypusebYce — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) March 29, 2022

India’s squad



India’s 20-member squad will be captained by Salima Tete, with Ishika Chaudhary as her deputy.

Goalkeepers

Bichu Devi Kharibam

Khushboo

Defenders

Marina Lalramnghaki

Preeti

Priyanka

Ishika Chaudhary (vice-captain)

Akshata Abaso Dekhale

Midfielders

Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke

Salima Tete (Captain)

Reet

Ajmina Kujur

Sharmila Devi

Lalremsiami

Baljeet Kau

Forwards

Lalrindiki

Jiwan Kishori Toppo

Mumtaz Khan

Beauty Dungdung

Deepika

Sangita Kumari

Standbys

Madhuri Kindo

Neelam

Manju Chorsiya

Rutuja Dadaso Pisal

Annu

Key support staff:

Harvinder Singh: Team Manager

Erik Wonnik: Coach

Patrick TSHUTSHANI: Assistant Coach

Heera Mundluru: Physio

Kavita Nambisan: Strength and conditioning

Where to watch

All matches will be live on Watch.Hockey App

The Indians are slotted in Pool D along with Wales, Germany and Malaysia.

April 2 - 1230 hrs IST - India vs Wales

April 3 - 1430 hrs IST - India vs Germany

April 5 - 1900 hrs IST - India vs Malaysia

Tournament schedule