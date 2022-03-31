World Cup semi-final 2 live updates: Marizanne Kapp removes Tammy Beaumont early
TOSS: South Africa win the toss, opt to bowl.
Live updates
England 23/1 after 8 overs: Kapp has been so good since bowling a wayward first ball. 4-0-6-1.
England 22/1 after 7 overs: Wyatt taking on Ismail, a couple of cut shots in that over either side of point, one of them goes for four.
England 17/1 after 6 overs: Knight cautious here, letting the ball hit the bat more than going hard at it. Signs that she is just looking to see this opening spell off.
ENG opening partnerships so far at the tournament: 0, 31, 4, 3, 17, 20, 15, 10
England 15/1 after 5 overs: Ismail with a testing over. England are getting pegged back here by this brilliant pair.
STAT ALERT: England’s highest (and longest) opening partnership this World Cup so far has been 31 in 8.1 overs in the 2nd match against West Indies. A total contribution of 100 runs in 8 matches so far. Not ideal.
WICKET! 3.2: Beaumont c Chetty b Kapp 7 (14 balls): KAPP STRIKES! The big early wicket for SA is here and who else but Marizanne Kapp. Tammy Beaumont started with a glorious drive, but got stuck a bit since (struck once too, she just seemed a bit dazed since to be completely honest). She edges one here to Trisha Chetty, plodding at one that shaped away but could have easily been let go. SA rewarded for a tight start.
England 10/0 after 3 overs: Just as Katey Martin was speaking about Beaumont being a potential LBW candidate early on, a LBW appeal from Ismail and Co! That was close. SA choose not to review, umpire’s call.
England 9/0 after 2 overs: Kapp starts off with a nervy wide but is on the money for the rest of the over. A sign of the pitch holding up a little bit in that over as Beaumont gets one to loop over the slip region. Wyatt going steady so far.
England 6/0 after 1 over: Oh what a way to get us going. Beaumont leans into a length ball from Ismail and drives through the vacant cover region for four. Ismail, of course, finishes the over with a bouncer to the grill.
South Africa’s regular captain is up and about, cheering her side on from back home. 3 am there.
Here we go then, Shabnim Ismail and Tammy Beaumont will get us going.
Milestones: 100th ODIs for Sune Luus and Lizelle Lee!
TOSS & TEAM NEWS
Sune Luus wants to see what her bowlers can do first up on this pitch and opts to bowl first after the toss goes her way. Same XI for them. Heather Knight would have bowled first as well but happy to put runs on board. Reiterates they have been playing knockout cricket for a while now. Anya Shrubsole is back, rested and fresh.
South Africa XI: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klass, Ayabonga Khaka
England XI: Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Anya Shrubsole
Unlikely that you haven’t read this piece by Ananya Upendran on Marizanne Kapp if you have been following the tournament, but a good time to do so now. Well worth your time.
06.10 am: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the ICC Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup semifinal between defending champions England and South Africa at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
It’s repeat of the 2017 semifinal. What a semifinal that was.
It is South Africa’s shot at redemption that comes after missing out on a place in the 2017 final after a heartbreaking defeat to England. It is England’s quest to repeat the thrilling win from five years to re-enter the final, after seemingly being down and out in this tournament with three straight defeats at the start.
South Africa beat England by three wickets in the league stage as Marizanne Kapp put in a starring performance with both bat and ball, taking five for 45 in what marked the tournament’s best figures so far.
Since that defeat, England have won every game as their road to redemption continues, and while their top order batters have failed to click at the same time, their spinners are saving the day.
