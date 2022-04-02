England stormed to the top of the three-team Pool B with a 3-0 win over South Africa, while the Netherlands put away nine goals against the United States to take the top of Pool A on the opening day of the Hockey Junior Women’s World Cup in South Africa.
In Pool C, South Korea came up with a 1-0 win over debutantes Uruguay before defending champions Argentina started their campaign with a comprehensive 8-0 win over Austria for three points in the same group.
The biggest shock of the day though came when Zimbabwe out-played Canada to come up with an upset 2-1 win over the Junior Pan American champions.
Results from Day 1
Match 1
England 3-0 South Africa
Player of the Match: Lorna Mackenzie (ENG)
Match 2
Netherlands 9-0 United States
Player of the Match: Luna Hokke (NED)
Match 3
Canada 1-2 Zimbabwe
Player of the Match: Natalie Terblanche (ZIM)
Match 4
Korea 1-0 Uruguay
Player of the Match: Jung Sunghee (KOR)
Match 5
Argentina 8-0 Austria
Player of the Match: Daiana Pacheco (ARG)
Respond to this article with a post
Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers.