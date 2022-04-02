World No 2 Daniil Medvedev announced on Saturday he will could be sidelined for up to two months to resolve a hernia problem making his participation in next month’s French Open in doubt.

“The last months I have been playing with a small hernia,” the Russian said in a post on Twitter. “Together with my team I have decided to have a small procedure done to fix the problem. I will likely be out for the next 1-2 months and will work hard to be back on court soon.”

The second Grand Slam of the season takes place in Roland Garros from May 22 to June 5.

