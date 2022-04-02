Hockey, FIH Pro League, India vs England live updates: All level at half time, at 2-2
All the updates from the first leg of India men’s team’s tie against England in Odisha.
Q3, India 2-2 England: Fine save by Sreejesh. India keep things in the balance.
Q3, India 2-2 England: Oh what an English move! Ward involved of course, and Goodfield nearly scores a good field goal. It is a PC for England.
Q3, India 2-2 England: Errors from both sides, Harmanpreet’s mistake not punished by England. Neither coach will be happy.
Q3, India 2-2 England: Shilanand slips as Abhishek tries to feed him through. Ball a bit behind him too. India have started well.
Both coaches want mistakes to be avoided. That would do it. India have finished games strongly, so they should still fancy this. Q3 begins, 2-2.
Coach Graham Reid: Not really happy to be honest, we need to get pressure on them, Had a good period in the middle of the second quarter and then made mistakes. Need to control the ball a bit better.
HALF TIME: A strange half of hockey in terms of the ebbs and flows, but exciting stuff nevertheless. England have done much better with the ball though. Coach Reid would want that to change. 2-2 at half time.
Half time, India 2-2 England: On the balance of play, 2-2 is a fair scoreline going into half time.
HALF TIME, India 2-2 England: A strange quarter of hockey comes to an end. Neither side took control in the early parts but it burst into life at the end.
Q2, India 2-2 England: GOAL ENGLAND! Nicholas Bandurak again. England earn a PC and this time the drag flick is low and straight and through Pathak in goal. Could he have done better? Perhaps, the rush missed the shot too and that didn’t help him.
Q2, India 2-1 England: GOAL INDIA!!! And England lose their referral. Shamsher gets the goal as there are no own goals in hockey. Shamsher hit the post with his shot, the ball came out back but the English defender is unable to clear it on time.
Q2, India 1-1 England: A goal is given to India after an almighty scramble, but it is reviewed immediately. A push? It has crossed the line... we wait.
Q2, India 1-1 England: OH, brilliant counter from India led by Jugraj out of the defence and then Gursahibjit Singh combines well. But there is a back-stick at the end.
Q2, India 1-1 England: India pegged into their own circle at the moment. 6 mins and a bit more to go in the half.
Q2, India 1-1 England: Alright, both Manpreet and Amit are on the bench. Should be fine. But nothing much to write about the match at the moment... England push forward as we say that. Brilliant save by Pathak as Ansell unleashes a powerful hit.
Q2, India 1-1 England: A bit cagey at the moment. 5 mins done in Q2. The commentator tells us Amit Rohidas has gone down the tunnel for some reason.
Q2, India 1-1 England: Krishan Pathak is in goal for India now, as they rotate the GKs per usual.
End of Q1: England got the first goal but India struck back through Abhishek. Sets up the match well.
Q1, India 1-1 England: GOAL INDIA! Fine finish by Abhishek. A brutal reverse hit to get the goal. Nice pullback reverse pass by Shamsher to set it up. It was all about the assist to be honest! India’s late pressure pays off.
Q1, India 0-1 England: Better from India as the quarter winds down. A bit more purpose to their possession.
Q1, India 0-1 England: Score correction. About 7 mins left in the quarter and India are yet to wake up.
Q1, India 0-1 England: GOAL ENGLAND! And that’s no less than what they deserved. Nicholas BANDURAK with a drag flick past Sreejesh, to the Indian GK’s left.
Q1, India 0-0 England: Another PC for England. This has been a good start by the visitors.
Q1, India 0-0 England: A deflection from Surender, it was going wide on the angle anyway.
Q1, India 0-0 England: Good review, there is indeed a back-stick. PC for England and the drag flick goes wide. Did it hit the post? Looked close.
Q1, India 0-0 England: Well if Reid wanted to see high energy from the start, he will be a bit disappointed. Manpreet of all people miscontrols the ball in midfield and England push forward, the defence holds on. Now there is a review from England for a PC against India.
Q1, India 0-0 England: Ansell and Sam Ward nearly combine brilliantly down the right. The cutback doesn’t get a final touch. Goes wide.
Q1, India 0-0 England: Pushback!
National anthems done! WE are all set (I think I spotted India coach Graham Reid mouthing the lyrics to Jana Gana Mana, that was nice to see!) A smattering of fans in the stadium, mostly from the hostels at the venue. Still no fans as we are used to at Kalinga.
India coach Graham Reid: What I really want tonight, is a real energy with the ball. That’s what really going for, and a tighter defence. Make some tackles outside the circle.
Recent Head-to-Head: (This wouldn’t include India’s win against GBR at Tokyo 2020)
ICYMI: The scheduled FIH Pro League double-header between the women’s hockey teams of India and England was postponed on Tuesday due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the English camp. The matches, which were scheduled to be played before the men’s matches on April 2 and 3 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, had been postponed “due to a high number of COVID cases and injuries affecting the English team.”
07.30 pm: Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of Indian hockey as Indian men’s team take on England for the first of back-to-back matches in Odisha this weekend in what promises to be another cracking set of FIH Pro League matches.
Currently placed second in the FIH Hockey Pro League points table, India has thus far registered five wins and two losses in eight matches (one draw resulting in a shootout defeat). They have beaten South Africa (10-2, 10-2) and registered mixed results in the double header against France (5-0, 2-5) held in South Africa in February, while in home games, they shared the honours with Spain (5-4, 3-5) and against Argentina they registered 2-2 (1-3 SO defeat) and 4-3 results in a thrilling two-legged tie.
